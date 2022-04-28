April 28, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Jason Sudeikis claims he has "no prior knowledge" that Olivia Wilde will be presenting during CinemaCon.

Cassandra Kelley April 28, 2022 2 min read

Olivia Wilde Papers Presented Regarding her children During his appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday.

Sources close to “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis told NBC News by email that “papers have been prepared to establish jurisdiction over the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis.”

Adding, “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of when or where the envelope would have been delivered as this would only be for the process service company concerned and would not condone inappropriate submission.”

NBC News reached out to Wilde’s representatives, but did not immediately receive a response.

Wilde on stage with the envelope at CinemaCon 2022.Fraser Harrison/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Wilde and Sudeikis split up In November 2020, after nine years together. Actors participate two kids: 8-year-old son Otis and 5-year-old daughter Daisy.

Wilde was presenting the trailer for Her new movie “Don’t Worry Baby” At a Las Vegas convention, when someone at the front of the stage gave her an envelope marked “Personal and Confidential,” she diverse reports.

Regarding the incident, managing director of the National Association of Theater Owners and CinemaCon president Mitch Neuhauser told TODAY in a statement that they will re-evaluate their security protocols.

“Never in the history of the conference has there been an incident in which a delegate came close to a stage and was not authorized to be there,” Neuhauser stated. “In light of this incident, we are re-evaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all attendees.”

Wilde and Sudeikis have yet to publicly comment on the matter. However, Wilde posted a still picture of it Instagram From her upcoming movie that she directed and starring in Harry Styles’ boyfriend and Florence Pugh.

Liz Calvario is a Los Angeles-based reporter and editor TODAY.com Which covers entertainment, pop culture and trending news. She enjoys getting dressed up, a good cup of coffee, traveling and the lively sounds of Backstreet Boys.

Diana Dasrat is an entertainment producer on NBC News and a senior reporter.

