Jason Momoa struggled to keep Amber Heard in Aquaman 2, counselor says

While Amber Heard She might be at war with one of the Hollywood heavyweights, and another who has been supporting her, at least professionally… because according to the testimony, Jason Momoa She allegedly fought to keep it in ‘Aquaman 2’

Neither johnny Nor Amber took the podium Monday, but the entertainment consultant Catherine Arnold We were called to talk about Heard’s brand in the industry. At one point, Amber’s lawyer started asking about her role in “Aquaman 2”.



As you know, it has been reported that Amber’s role was largely cut in the movie, but Arnold says there are some questions about whether or not she’ll be in the movie at all.

Arnold says to both Momoa and the film’s director, James Wan, both of them “determined” to be included in the film. She testified in February 2021, there were talks that Amber might not be set for the movie at all… but the two of them showed their support for her.

Another interesting piece of information about Momoa…Arnold says he renegotiated his contract from making about $3-4 million for the first “Aquaman” to about $15 million for the second installment.



