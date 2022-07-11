Japan wants to bring artificial gravity to the moon

Lunar Glass is the proposed project that will simulate gravity through centrifugal force. GIF : Kajima / Gizmodo Corporation

Interest in the moon has been reignited newly And the Japan is looking forward to having fun. Researchers and engineers from Kyoto University and The Kajima Corporation released their joint bid A three-pronged approach to sustainability Human Life on the Moon and Beyond.

The future of space exploration will likely include longer periods in low-gravity environments, whether in orbit or on the surface of another planet. The problem is, to Staying ong in space can wreak havoc on our physiology; Recently Research He explains that astronauts can experience bone loss for a decade during months in space, and that their bones never return to normal. Fortunately, researchers from Kyoto University and Kajima Corporation are seeking to engineer a potential solution.

The proposal was announced in A press release Last week, it looks like something ripped straight out of the pages of a science fiction novel. the plan It consists of three distinct elements, the first of which, it’s called ” glass “ Aims to bring gravity simulation to the moon and Mars through centrifugal force.

02 ル ナ グ ラ ス と 交通 機関

Gravity on the moon and Mars About 16.5% and 37.9% of that are on Earth, respectively. Lunar glass and Mars glass could bridge this gap; They are huge cones that rotate and use centrifugal force to simulate the effects of Earth’s gravity. These rotating cones will have a radius of 328 feet (100 meters) and a height of 1.312 feet (400 meters), and they will complete one revolution every 20 seconds, creating a 1 gram experience for those inside (1 gram represents gravity) on the earth). Researchers are targeting the second half of the 21st century to build Lunar Glass, which seems unreasonably optimistic given the clear technological expertise required to achieve such success.

The second element of the plan is a “basic biomes complex” to “transport a reductive ecosystem into space,” according to a Google translated version of the press release. The core biome complex will be located inside Moon Glass / Mars Glass The structure which is where the human explorers will live, according to the proposal. T The last element of the proposal is the “hexagonal space track” or Hexatrack, A high-speed transportation infrastructure that can connect Earth, Mars and the Moon. Hexatrack will require at least three different stations, one on Mars’ moon Phobos, one in Earth orbit, and one around the Moon (most likely the planned one Moon Gate).

The journey back to the moon is approaching With interest in stability Mars is growing. A major obstacle to long-term residence on these objects is gravity. The proposal from Kyoto University and the Kajima Foundation is exciting and promising, but it’s not something we should expect any time soon.

more: NASA’s CAPSTONE probe is officially on its way to the moon