Japan is seeking to include India in its plan to contain China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi before meeting at the Hyderabad Residence in New Delhi, India on March 20, 2023. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio KishidaHis Indian representative was called on Monday, Narendra Modito the top Group of Seven (G-7) Major industrial countries will be held in May, and a new program is expected to be announced A free and open Indo-Pacific Designed to resist growing influence China in the region.

Kishida said Modi accepted his invitation to attend the summit during his two-day visit to India. G7It will take place in a western Japanese city Hiroshima.

Kishida held delegation-level talks with Modi Deepening cooperation between Tokyo and New DelhiAlso talks about food security and development financing.

In his statement to the media, Kishida said he told Modi that the next G-7 summit would address the challenges facing the global community in perspective. Defense of international order Strengthening partnerships with the international community based on rules and going beyond the G-7 Global South.

The two leaders also discussed their priorities respective heads of the G-7 and G-20Modi said in his speech.

Kishida said later on Sunday that he will present his prize during his visit to India Japan’s New Action Plan for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision, a Tokyo-led initiative aimed at curbing China’s growing assertiveness in the region. The plan is expected to include Japan’s support for human development in maritime security, provision of patrol boats and coast guard equipment, and other cooperation infrastructure.

IndiaIt says it leads a group of 20 industrial and emerging market countries this year Relations with Japan are key to the stability of the region. Both countries together America And AustraliaForm the so-called Indo-Pacific Alliance QuadIt counters China’s growing influence in Asia.

“This increasingly close relationship is more fundamental They shared fears than common values”, he wrote Economist In his analysis of Kishita’s journey. “The two countries have had territorial disputes for a long time China is more aggressive along its northern land border, and through uninhabited islands with Japan Sengaku/Theoyu It contains East China Sea. Both are wary of growing Chinese influence in their region and what it means for maritime lines of communication on which they depend. Each sees the other as critical to meeting the security challenge posed by China.”

The Japanese coast guard in the uninhabited Senkaku/Tyoyu Islands in the East China Sea, which Tokyo disputes with China. (AP Photo/Emily Wang, File)

India The only member of Quad That Not condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He has stayed away from the sidelines, avoiding voting against Russia at the United Nations or criticizing the president. Vladimir Putin.

JapanIt has done its part Financial constraints Russia should be isolated, including export restrictions on high-tech goods.

In an article published Monday in the newspaper Indian ExpressKishida affirmed, “The foundations of order were found in the international community Rocked by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine” and its impact on food access and fertilizer prices is felt by the international community, including in the Indo-Pacific region.

“In order to respond effectively to the various challenges currently facing the international community, Cooperation between the G-7 and the G-20 is crucial. Such pressing challenges include food security, climate and energy, and equitable and transparent development financing,” Kishida wrote.

India And Japan Share Strong economic ties. The trade between the two in the financial year 2021-2022 is 20.570 million dollars.

Japanese investments in India reached $32 billion between 2000 and 2019. Japan is also providing support. Infrastructure development in IndiaIncluding high speed rail project.

In addition, the Indian and Japanese armed forces are exercising together with increasing frequency; Earlier this year they conducted their first joint maneuvers with fighter jets.

(With information from AP)

