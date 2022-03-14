Jane Campion Apologizes For Venus And Serena Williams Comments

Jane Campion apologize for controversial comment Made for Serena and Venus Williams Accepting the Best Director award at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards. The director said in a statement, “I made a thoughtless comment equal to what I do in the movie world with all of it.” Serena Williams And Venus Williams. I did not intend to underestimate these two legendary women and world class athletes.”

Campion continued, “The truth is that the Williams sisters, in fact, fight against men on (and off) the court, and they both have raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world. The last thing I would like to do is underestimate the wonderful women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are gigantic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and fully celebrate you both.”

While accepting the Critics Choice Award for Best Director, Campion said she was honored to be in the room with so many amazing women and chose tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. The two sisters attended a support party for the movie “King Richard”, in which Will Smith won the best actor award for his role as their father Richard Williams.

Campion took a moment while speaking to salute the candidates “her colleagues, her classmate, her colleagues,” or “the guys,” as she called them. Campion was the only nominee in the Best Director category, which also included Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Kenneth Brana (“Belfast”), Guillermo del Toro (“Nightmare Alley”), Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story” ) and Denis Villeneuve (“Sand Dunes”).

“Venus and Serena, you are a marvel,” Campion added. “However, you don’t play against players, as I should.”

Campion’s comment sparked outrage on social media. as miscellaneous Angelique Jackson mentioned: “Not much Campion’s accent, which was light and joking like the rest of her speech, but the content of her words felt disrespectful. Some have noted that Venus and Serena Williams can not only play against men in their sport, but probably beat them, as Campion just did. But Most commentators simply questioned her decision to bring the Williams sisters and their tennis prowess into that conversation at all.”

After winning Director Awards at Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globes, Directors Guild of America Awards, and BAFTA Film Awards, Campion is seen as the frontrunner to win an Academy Award. The Oscars will be announced on Sunday, March 27th.