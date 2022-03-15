March 15, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Jane Campion apologizes for 'understating' Serena and Venus Williams with 'reckless' critics' pick

Jane Campion apologizes for ‘understating’ Serena and Venus Williams with ‘reckless’ critics’ pick

Cassandra Kelley March 15, 2022 2 min read

Jane Campion has apologized to Serena and Venus Williams after “a thoughtless comment” about athletes at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

The Australian director accepted the Best Director award for dog strength During the award ceremony on Sunday night (March 13), during which She made a comment about the Williams sisters Many consider it “unnecessary”.

“Venus and Serena, you are a marvel,” Campion said. “However, you don’t play against players, as I should.”

While the comment seemed to be greeted with a standing ovation in the room, many viewers called Campion on social media to compare her to the struggle of two black women.

On Monday (March 14th), Campion issued a statement apologizing for the “devaluation” of tennis players.

“I made a thoughtless comment that equals what I do in the movie world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved,” she said.

“It was not my intention to underestimate these two legendary black women and world class athletes.”

Campion continued, “The truth is that the Williams sisters, in fact, have competed against men on (and off) the court, raising the bar and opening doors for what is possible for women in this world.

From LR: Venus Williams, Jane Campion, Scott Stuber of Netflix and Serena Williams in the critics’ choice after the party

(Getty Images for Netflix)

“The last thing I would like to do is belittle amazing women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are gigantic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and fully celebrate you both.”

The Williams sisters attended the Critics’ Choice Awards with King RichardWill Smith was nominated for a movie about their father.

However, sports stars were seen talking and dancing with Campion at the Netflix after awards gala.

See also  Disney sends blockbuster movie to theaters after huge broadcast success

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Director Jane Campion has apologized to tennis legend Venus and Serena Williams: NPR

March 15, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Jane Campion Apologizes For Venus And Serena Williams Comments

March 15, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

BAFTA Award 2022 Winners: The Complete List

March 14, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

Jane Campion apologizes for ‘understating’ Serena and Venus Williams with ‘reckless’ critics’ pick

March 15, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
5 min read

A new hypothesis for MIT scientists about one of the biggest mysteries of science

March 15, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

It is said that Deshaun Watson will meet Brown on Tuesday

March 15, 2022 Teri Riley
3 min read

Square Enix details current issues and the future of the new Switch Racer Chocobo GP

March 15, 2022 Jack Kimmons