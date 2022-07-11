Jamila Jamil Responds to She-Hulk Selfie Criticism – Deadline

beautiful beautiful He was criticized on Twitter for looking disheveled in a production photo from the upcoming series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law She portrays the super-villain Titania – and agrees that the “shadow” is justified.

“Guys this picture.. you guys… I’m taking every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hairstylist, this is just my hair after a busy 14-hour day in the Atlanta heat. Only after it was upside down. She did* Awesome* on the show I promise you.”

she added In the second response to being a good sport, “I honestly accept the onslaught of the fans.”

Jamila explained more about how she feels in various responses on the social media app, including one where she promised a fan that it would make sense soon.

“You’ll get it when the show comes out. It fits the character.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law A Disney+ comedy series that follows the titular character (played by Tatiana Maslany), as she navigates the complex life of a single 30-year-old lawyer who happens to be a sturdy 6-foot-7-inch green hulk.

The 9-episode edition also includes MCU vets Mark Ruffalo as the Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/The Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segara, John Bass, and Renee Elise Goldsberry also participate.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law The premiere is scheduled to begin August 17.