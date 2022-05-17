Jamaica offers Indian pharmaceutical companies to settle in a special zone

This content was released on May 17, 2022 – 21:57

San Juan, May 17 (EFE) .- During the visit of Asian President Ram Nath Govind to the Caribbean region, the Government of Jamaica offered Indian pharmaceutical companies to settle in the Special Economic Zone. To attract foreign investment to the island.

Abin Hill, Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Investment and Trade, told Govind on Tuesday that this was an opportunity to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

Hill stressed that this is a great opportunity for companies involved in the production of pharmaceuticals to settle in the Camonas Special Economic Zone in St. Catherine, part of Middlesex County in southwestern Jamaica.

The official refers to land created under the jurisdiction of the Jamaican Special Economic Zone (JSEZA).

“I invite Indian pharmaceutical companies and Indian investors to come to Jamaica and invest in our Camonas Center to strengthen business cooperation between the two countries,” he said.

He noted that Jamaica is the second largest economy in the world – the United States – and the closest to Latin America and the Caribbean.

“India will be a great partner with a legal framework we know and the partnership we have had for a long time,” he added.

Hill was part of the Jamaican government’s delegation that accompanied Caribbean Prime Minister Andrew Holmes to a meeting with the President of India today.

Minister Floyd Green, who has no portfolio in the Prime Minister’s Office, told local media that Jamaica is seeking technical cooperation with India as the island forms the National Identity System (NIDS).

“Clearly, in terms of digitalization, we will talk to India about how to strengthen Jamaica’s potential in areas such as our national identity system,” he stressed.

“India has landed in the world’s largest national identity system. It is also one of the first countries to adopt unique identifier and biometric data capture. Most of what we do is modeled after India,” he said.

The exchange of technical knowledge will help promote Jamaica’s progress in this area, the official said.

The President’s visit with his wife Savita Govind marks the 60th anniversary of Jamaica’s Independence Day and 60 years of diplomatic relations between the Caribbean and India.

It is scheduled to leave the island on Wednesday for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. EFE

