Jaipur Metro Various Post Recruitment 2020
(Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (JMRC))
Post Name – Station Controller / Train Operator, Junior Engineer, Junior Engineer, Customer Relations Assistant, Maintainer & Various Posts
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 23-December-2019
• Last Date – 23-January-2020
• Fee payment Last Date – 23-January-2020
• Exam Date – Update Soon
|• General/ Gen/OBC/EWS – Rs.500 /-
• SC/ST/PH – Rs. 250/-
Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E-Challan
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
|Lucknow
|(As on 01/January/ 2019)
Minimum – 21 Years
Maximum – 41 Years
Age Relaxation (upper Age Limit)- As Per Rule
|Number of posts – 39 post
Vacancy Details for Jaipur Metro Various Posts Recruitment Online Form 2019
Posts Wise Vacancy Details –
Station Controller / Train Operator (SC/TO) – 04 Posts
Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 04 Posts
Junior Engineer (Electronics) – 03 Posts
Junior Engineer (Civil) – 04 Posts
Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) – 06 Posts
Maintainer (Electrician) – 06 Posts
Maintainer (Electronics) – 09 Posts
Maintainer (Fitter) – 01 Posts
Pay Scale-
Station Controller / Train Operator (SC/TO) – Rs. 37856 /- Per Month
Junior Engineer (Electrical) – Rs. 37856 /- Per Month
Junior Engineer (Electronics) – Rs. 37856 /- Per Month
Junior Engineer (Civil) – Rs. 37856 /- Per Month
Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) – Rs. 32144 /- Per Month
Maintainer (Electrician) – Rs. 23296 /- Per Month
Maintainer (Electronics) – Rs. 23296 /- Per Month
Maintainer (Fitter) – Rs. 23296 /- Per Month
Station Controller / Train Operator (SC/TO) – Candidates having Graduation Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum 50% marks or equivalent Grade/ Level will be eligible for this post or
Candidates must have Mathematics or Physics as one of the subjects in Senior Secondary (10+2) or Higher Secondary (10+1) or equivalent examination of a recognized Board.
Junior Engineer (Electrical) – Candidates having Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University (or equivalent Engineering qualification) with minimum 50% marks or equivalent Grade/Level will be eligible for this post.
Junior Engineer (Electronics) – Candidates having Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication Engineering from a recognized University (or equivalent Engineering qualification) with minimum 50% marks or equivalent Grade/Level will be eligible for this post.
Junior Engineer (Civil) – Candidates having Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University (or equivalent Engineering qualification) with minimum 50% marks or equivalent Grade/Level will be eligible for this post.
Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) – Candidates having Graduation Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum 50% marks or equivalent Grade/ Level will be eligible for this post.
Maintainer (Electrician) – a) National Trade Certificate or National Apprenticeship Certificate in ‘Electrician’ Trade or equivalent certificate, issued by NCVT/ DG E&T/ Ministry of Labour & Employment/ Government of India pursuant to a course of minimum two years’ duration. OR
Maintainer (Electronics) – EITHER a) National Trade Certificate or National Apprenticeship Certificate in ‘Electronic Mechanic’ Trade or equivalent certificate, issued by NCVT/ DG E&T/ Ministry of Labour & Employment/ Government of India, pursuant to a course of minimum two years’ duration. OR
b) State Trade Certificate in ‘Electronic Mechanic’ Trade or equiva certificate, issued by SCVT, pursuant to a course of minimum two years’ duration.
Maintainer (Fitter) – EITHER a) National Trade Certificate or National Apprenticeship Certificate in ‘Fitter’ Trade or equivalent certificate, issued by NCVT/ DG E&T/ Ministry of Labour & Employment/ Government of India, pursuant to a course of minimum two years’ duration. OR
b) State Trade Certificate in ‘Fitter’ Trade or equivalent certificate, issued by SCVT, pursuant to a course of minimum two years’ duration
How to Apply for Jaipur Metro Various Posts Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Metro before 23/January/2020.
Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:
Photograph
Signature
Mode of Selection for Jaipur Metro Various Posts Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on
Computer Based Test
Medical Fitness Test
