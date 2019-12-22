Railway Jobs

Jaipur Metro Various Post Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Station Controller / Train Operator, Junior Engineer, Junior Engineer, Customer Relations Assistant, Maintainer & Various Posts

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 23-December-2019

• Last Date – 23-January-2020

• Fee payment Last Date – 23-January-2020

• Exam Date – Update Soon

 

 

 

 

 

 • General/ Gen/OBC/EWS – Rs.500 /-

SC/ST/PH – Rs. 250/-

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E-Challan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Lucknow

  		 (As on 01/January/ 2019)

Minimum – 21 Years

Maximum – 41 Years

Age Relaxation (upper Age Limit)- As Per Rule
Number of posts – 39 post

 

 

Vacancy Details for Jaipur Metro Various Posts Recruitment Online Form 2019
Post Name  – Station Controller / Train Operator, Junior Engineer, Junior Engineer, Customer Relations Assistant, Maintainer & Various Posts

Posts Wise Vacancy Details – 

Station Controller / Train Operator (SC/TO) – 04 Posts  

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 04 Posts 

Junior Engineer (Electronics) – 03 Posts 

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 04 Posts 

Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) – 06 Posts  

Maintainer (Electrician) – 06 Posts 

Maintainer (Electronics) – 09 Posts 

Maintainer (Fitter) – 01 Posts 

Pay Scale-

Station Controller / Train Operator (SC/TO) – Rs. 37856 /- Per Month

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – Rs. 37856 /- Per Month

Junior Engineer (Electronics) – Rs. 37856 /- Per Month

Junior Engineer (Civil) – Rs. 37856 /- Per Month

Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) – Rs. 32144 /- Per Month

Maintainer (Electrician) – Rs. 23296 /- Per Month

Maintainer (Electronics) – Rs. 23296 /- Per Month

Maintainer (Fitter) – Rs. 23296 /- Per Month

Station Controller / Train Operator (SC/TO) –  Candidates having Graduation Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum 50% marks or equivalent Grade/ Level will be eligible for this post or

Candidates must have Mathematics or Physics as one of the subjects in Senior Secondary (10+2) or Higher Secondary (10+1) or equivalent examination of a recognized Board.

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – Candidates having Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University (or equivalent Engineering qualification) with minimum 50% marks or equivalent Grade/Level will be eligible for this post.

Junior Engineer (Electronics) – Candidates having Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication Engineering from a recognized University (or equivalent Engineering qualification) with minimum 50% marks or equivalent Grade/Level will be eligible for this post.

Junior Engineer (Civil) – Candidates having Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University (or equivalent Engineering qualification) with minimum 50% marks or equivalent Grade/Level will be eligible for this post.

Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) – Candidates having Graduation Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum 50% marks or equivalent Grade/ Level will be eligible for this post.

Maintainer (Electrician) –  a) National Trade Certificate or National Apprenticeship Certificate in ‘Electrician’ Trade or equivalent certificate, issued by NCVT/ DG E&T/ Ministry of Labour & Employment/ Government of India pursuant to a course of minimum two years’ duration. OR
b) State Trade Certificate in ‘Electrician’ Trade or equivalent certificate, issued by SCVT, pursuant to a course of minimum two years’ duration

Maintainer (Electronics) – EITHER a) National Trade Certificate or National Apprenticeship Certificate in ‘Electronic Mechanic’ Trade or equivalent certificate, issued by NCVT/ DG E&T/ Ministry of Labour & Employment/ Government of India, pursuant to a course of minimum two years’ duration. OR

b) State Trade Certificate in ‘Electronic Mechanic’ Trade or equiva certificate, issued by SCVT, pursuant to a course of minimum two years’ duration.

Maintainer (Fitter) – EITHER a) National Trade Certificate or National Apprenticeship Certificate in ‘Fitter’ Trade or equivalent certificate, issued by NCVT/ DG E&T/ Ministry of Labour & Employment/ Government of India, pursuant to a course of minimum two years’ duration. OR

b) State Trade Certificate in ‘Fitter’ Trade or equivalent certificate, issued by SCVT, pursuant to a course of minimum two years’ duration

How to Apply for Jaipur Metro Various Posts Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Metro before 23/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:

Photograph

Signature

Mode of Selection for Jaipur Metro Various Posts Recruitment Online Form  2020 – Selection will be based on 

Computer Based Test

Medical Fitness Test

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply Online

link Activate On 23-December-2019

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
