July 3, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Jacobsen: My liking for Groenewegen is totally over

Teri Riley July 3, 2022

Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) sprinted to a fifth win in the sprint Tour de France In Sønderborg on stage 3 of the 2022 Tour de France, after Phase Two Winner Fabio Jacobsen He found himself trapped and unable to run.

Jacobsen, on his first tour appearance, was an inspiration to many with his win yesterday, which marks an exceptional return to the formation from his near-fatal injuries from Tour of Poland in 2020 – But he struggled to celebrate for his fellow Dutchman, who served a 9-month ban for causing the accident.

