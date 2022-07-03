Jacobsen: My liking for Groenewegen is totally over

Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) sprinted to a fifth win in the sprint Tour de France In Sønderborg on stage 3 of the 2022 Tour de France, after Phase Two Winner Fabio Jacobsen He found himself trapped and unable to run.

Jacobsen, on his first tour appearance, was an inspiration to many with his win yesterday, which marks an exceptional return to the formation from his near-fatal injuries from Tour of Poland in 2020 – But he struggled to celebrate for his fellow Dutchman, who served a 9-month ban for causing the accident.

“Yeah, I think it shows he’s a good runner,” Jacobsen said after the end. “I have to say I was a fan of the palm trees before the collapse and was looking forward to it a bit.

“But now that is completely gone after breaking up due to the mistake he made. I think that is normal.”

The accident on the Tour of Poland put Jacobsen in an induced coma, then he underwent several reconstructive surgeries for facial injuries – including severe damage to his jaw and teeth.

“So it’s good for him to win but that doesn’t really affect me,” Jacobsen added.

Jakobsen lamented the finish that left him unable to compete for the sprint victory.

“I think the team up to the last corner did a great job,” he said. “All the guys were running really hard – I was very comfortable on the wheels. But then I think in the last corner we should have stayed on the right side a little bit more with Florian. [Sénéchal] So no one can pass.”

“I chose to stay calm – I hope so Michael Murkoff will swing. Unfortunately he thought I was at the wheel. I was not. I think I missed my chance to run for the win because I was too far away. This is also a sprint but you can understand I’m a little frustrated.”

The result was clearly a disappointment for the Belgian team, who would have enjoyed securing their second straight win after Jacobsen’s controversial selection of Marc Cavendish as the star runner.

And the team crossed elsewhere that the train mixed up after the last corner – Yves Lambert It can also be heard while giving feedback to Mattia Cattaneo By the team bus, on his spot in the final kilometers of the race.

Jacobsen felt his form was doing well, and remains confident that he will be able to compete for another sprint victory at this year’s Tour.

“I know I got it in my leg,” he said, “the speed is there.” “I just want to be able to get out and then go to the line.”