Jacob Degrom misses opening day

short term, Max Scherzer He is the obvious candidate to fill in for DeGrom on opening day, although neither Eppler nor Director Buck Showalter has committed to the job. A source confirmed that Scherzer has been dealing with a hamstring problem, but is mild enough that he is still set to throw seven innings in an in-group match on Saturday. As long as he gets out of that outing without a problem and is willing to give up the extra day off he would have had before his season debut, Scherzer should be fine on opening day. If the Mets choose to go in another direction, they can manipulate their spin to get any of their healthy starters.