Jacksonville Jaguars to add Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff to their offensive line

Guarding Washington’s leaders Brandon Sheriff He plans to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a source told ESPN’s Adam Shifter on Monday.

Jaguars have a hole at the left guard because they don’t return the free agent Andrew Norwell. Sheriff can slip into this spot or Jaguar can move the third-year player Ben Bartsch From the right goalkeeper to the left goalkeeper and Scherff played in the right goalkeeper. Partch started 11 matches as a substitute for injury AJ was in 2021.

Scherff, the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft, became one of the NFL’s top guards during his seven seasons with Washington. He excels in both running and passing games and remains one of the best indoor players to block in the open field.

Despite the injuries, Scherf, who turned 30 in December, has reached the Pro Bowl in five of the past six seasons. It was All-Pro in 2020.



He hasn’t played a full season since 2016, and has missed 22 games in the past four seasons. Scherf missed six games this past season – two due to COVID-19 and four due to a sprained left knee.

Washington has used the franchise tag on Scherff each of the past two years, paying him $18 million last season. The label made it difficult for them to agree on a long-term deal.

ESPN’s Michael De Rocco and John Kim contributed to this report.