Jack Harlow to star in White Men Can’t Jump Reboot – Deadline

except: Talk about a slam dunk test. musician or instrumentalist Jack Harlow He is set to be his acting debut in 20th centuryRestart White men can’t jump. Calmatic is directing a screenplay by Kenya Paris and Doug Hall. The Barris and Khalabo Ink Society banner is being produced. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein are executive producers with their Mortal Media logo. Hall and E. Brian Dobbins will also produce.

White men can’t jump is a remake of the 1992 sports comedy by director Ron Shelton, which helped launch Woody Harrelson’s film career as cheers It was disappearing. He made Wesley Snipes an even bigger star than he already was. She also starred in Rosie Perez. The film follows two street basketball pranksters who initially try to tease each other, then team up to achieve a bigger score.

Harlow will intervene in the role played by Harrelon and the circumstances behind landing the title role are exceptional. He landed the lead role after his first ever on-screen audition, and it immediately beat filmmakers and executives, especially Barris. Harlow’s got a game, too, as evidenced by his playing during the last celebrity game in the NBA All-Star Weekend. Filmmakers are now looking to hire his co-star as the film is on a fast track.

On the musical side, Atlantic Records’ rapper’s latest single nail technology It was a single with a brilliant music video. Louisville-born Harlow will be making the film about the Forecastle Festival, which takes place at his home playground in Kentucky from May 27-30. He tops the event. Harlow is represented by Range Media Partners and Wasserman Music and Paradigm.

Here is his Nail Tech video: