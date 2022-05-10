Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies suffers a bone bruise, doubtful for the rest of the playoffs

Memphis – Grizzlies star goalkeeper Ja Morante The team announced on Tuesday that he has a bruise in his right knee bone and is considered suspect for the rest of the games.

The Grizzlies said Morant underwent an MRI that showed the extent of the injury. Memphis will miss their star for the second game in a row as the Grizzlies try to avoid elimination against the Golden State Warriors at home in Game Five on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies say Morant is expected to make a full recovery. They think he suffered a bone bruise in the fourth quarter match in the third match when Jordan Paul He cornered Morant and went to basketball but instead grabbed Morant’s knee.

The NBA saw no reason to take disciplinary action on the play but the Grizzlies believe this was the play that “caused” Morant’s injury to change the Memphis streak.

The Grizzlies went 20-5 without Morant this season, and they mistook him badly over the 101-98 loss span in Game 4 as Memphis missed six of his last eight shots after taking a three-point lead with 2:32 remaining.

Morant — who leads the NBA in scoring with 42 points in this post-season, according to ESPN stats and information — averaged 38.3 points, 8.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds in this second-round series.

“You know how Ja was in the fourth quarter,” Garen Jackson Jr.. He said about the team missing Morant in the clutch. “He pretty much dominates every fourth quarter. I have to take a look at him, and see how certain the look was, but I think we were just missing out. We just missed it.”

We had the lead. And then we kind of lost it; you know what I mean? I saw how it went. We just shot a few more shots, it’s a different story, especially in hindsight. … We’re definitely done. But we’ll take some of that into Game Five.”