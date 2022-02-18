It’s possible that Amazon Warehouse is in the works for Salinas

Work is underway to build a large sorting and distribution center in Salinas on the outskirts of the city in former agricultural fields. A document from the developer says Amazon is the intended tenant of the warehouse, and in early February, the City of Salinas confirmed that construction of the warehouse was being discussed for an area currently occupied by farmland in the Abbott Street and Harris Road area. The land is currently owned by Unikool Partners outside of Salinas. The City of Salinas has signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) and city officials are not allowed to talk about the project. The paperwork and permits KSBW 8 obtained through a California Public Records Act (PRA) request through the city show that Amazon will do so. To be the tenant of a five-story 2.8 million square foot sorting and distribution center. The center will be built by Scannell Properties, which has a history of building Amazon warehouses. The bill for a planning meeting between Scannell and the City of Salinas for $10,000, which was sent October 25, 2021, lists Amazon as the property’s tenant. Scannell Properties did not respond when accessed for comment. The Development Review application gives a glimpse into what the repository looks like. The building will staff 1,500 employees, be in use 24 hours a day, and will have hundreds of trucks in and out every day, and the app itself says the main impact of the depot will be traffic, but the developer plans to build more lanes and traffic lights in the area. In addition, a proposed bus terminal will be built on Dayton Street. When reached for comment, Amazon told KSBW 8: “While we do not have solid plans in the Monterey County area, Amazon is always looking for new opportunities where we can be closer to our customers so that we can provide the best service.” Plans have not been finalized to build the warehouse or to purchase Earth. According to the city, no final sale or lease papers have been signed by Amazon or Scannell Properties. This week, the property’s soil sampling crews were one step closer to completing the purchase. When a Unikool spokesperson was reached for comment, a Unikool spokesperson, who did not identify himself, said he could not comment, the documents say, and the city confirmed, that the environmental impact report would not be necessary for purchase because it was completed before talks began.

