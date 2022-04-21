“It’s no longer needed,” Don Orcello salutes to Jerry Remy, says former Red Sox announcer

Former Red Sox anchor Don Orsillo expressed his disappointment after saying he was told his tribute to Jerry Remy was no longer needed. A number of former teammates and broadcast partners paid tribute to Remy, a former Sox player and color commentator, during a private party at Fenway Park on Wednesday; However, Orsillo was not included. Remy died at the age of 68 on October 30, 2021, after being diagnosed with seventh lung cancer. “I had the opportunity to video message my ex-boyfriend and partner Jerry Remy for tonight’s concert at Fenway Park. Unfortunately, I have been notified by Red Sox/NESN that my video is no longer required for tonight’s concert,” Orsillo tweeted. In the Tweet, Jerry, Boston, Don Ursillo here working tonight in San Diego, I’d like to thank the Red Sox for the opportunity to talk about my friend Jerry. ..I miss you every day. I miss your friendship, your daily texts, but mostly laughs. Without you Rem, I’m not in the big leagues today, we’ve been together for 15 years, the last 13 fights. I never thought you would lose the strongest person I have ever known, thanks Fenway Faithful Nation and Red Sox. I promise Jerry knew how much you loved him and kept him fighting to the end, I want to thank the Red Sox players for wearing the Remy 2 patch this year… It’s so worth it. family. I love you all and share in your great pain Jerry… Thank you is not enough for everything you’ve done for me in my life or career, I love you Reem! The Red Sox and NESN did not respond to Orcillo’s comments.

