It looks like the iPhone 14 will be a disappointment against the iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Rumors have already indicated that Apple is looking to make the upcoming Pro models stand out from the more affordable versions of its flagship phones due to be released this fall. But just how significant the differences between the different phones are is becoming clearer, thanks to a new report outlining Apple’s supposed plans for the iPhone 14.

As with the previous two flagship iPhones, we’re expecting four different iPhone models – an iPhone 14 Pro And the iPhone 14 Pro Max is on one side of the gap, and the standard iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Max On the other hand. (The latter will replace the iPhone mini and feature a 6.7-inch screen.)

Apple has already differentiated the standard iPhone from the Pro by giving the two Pro models fast refreshing displays and telephoto lenses — features missing from the standard iPhone. But those differences are about to become more substantial, according to Bloomberg Mark Gorman In a report on what the iPhone 14 will miss in relation to the iPhone 14 Pro.

In addition to the telephoto lens on the back of the Pro models, for example, Gurman expects the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to get a 48-megapixel sensor as the main camera. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will stick with a 12MP main camera, as it has been on iPhones for years.

Other rumors are expected 48MP Camera for iPhone 14 Pro, so Gurman’s predictions don’t line up with what we’ve heard so far about the phone. Apple’s main competitors in The best camera phone Samsung and Google have mostly added more powerful sensors to their flagship phones as well in recent years, so Apple will keep pace with this rumored change.

Gurman also supports another common rumor about the iPhone 14 chipset, which is that the standard phone is likely to get a modified version of the existing A15 Bionic chip this year. iPhone 13. (Specifically, some rumors have indicated that the iPhone 14 will get the same chipset as the A15 with the added RAM powering the iPhone 13 Pro models) Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro will run on the new A16 Bionic silicone.

A Bloomberg report mentions other things iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro Differences, such as the possibility that Pro models will ditch the notch in favor of two cutouts – one round and one bean-shaped – to house the front camera and Face ID sensors. Another rumor is that Apple will switch to USB-C via Lightning for the iPhone 14 recently dropped By some dropouts, but you never know.

Why Apple needs to highlight the iPhone 14 Pro

Why does Apple take such pain to make the iPhone 14 Pro stand out from the more affordable models? The answer could be the iPhone 14 Max that is likely to join the lineup, according to Gurman.

The addition of a standard iPhone with a larger screen means that people will no longer have to choose the Pro Max version – the most expensive phone Apple sells – to get the largest screen possible. Instead, they’ll be able to buy an iPhone with a large screen for what Gurman’s numbers will be for at least $200 off the price of the Pro Max. (That would put the iPhone 14 Max at $899 if you’re using a file iPhone 13 Pro Max Pricing starts at $1,099.)

Features like a better camera and faster processor will help Apple convince some shoppers to pay for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max instead of opting for the cheaper iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models. Or, at least, that’s how Gorman sees it.

It’ll be a while before we find out how different the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are from each other. The iPhone 14 release date It’s not expected before September, which gives us a few more months to see if there are any other differences in the iPhone 14.