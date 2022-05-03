It is said that the Meta VR roadmap plans to release four new headsets until 2024

Last month We took a deep dive into Mark Zuckerberg’s grand Metaverse planand some devices Meta is connecting it to, in the form of Project Nazare augmented reality glasses. right Now the information Reports on a roadmap for VR devices running through 2024 with four headsets in the table, starting with Previous Launched Project Cambria VR Headset We expect to see it later this year.

According to its sources, the information He says Meta plans to release Project Cambria, a higher-end device than the current Quest and known internally as the Arcata, in September, with an updated version, currently codenamed Funston, following it in 2024.

Sources also state that the first Cambria Project will cost around $799, well above the $299 / $399 price of the Quest VR headset. the information Reports said a Meta spokesperson told the outlet that the Cambria will be priced “significantly higher”. In terms of what it offers for the extra price, sources say it has high-resolution image quality and is clear enough to read text that you can write emails or code within a virtual reality environment.

Even with its price tag and high-resolution screen, the headset will run the Meta for Android and have processing power more like a low-end laptop, like a “Chromebook for the face” that runs web apps, as well as at least some of the software already available. However, the Cambria’s main selling point should be its ability to manage full-color traversal of mixed reality, a larger battery than the Quest 2 that’s fitted on the back to make it more comfortable to wear, and sensors inside that can track eye movement and facial expressions to map to an avatar. default for the user.

As for the other two VR headsets, the information Reports indicate that upcoming versions of the Quest headset will be codenamed Stinson and Cardiff, with release dates currently expected in 2023 and 2024.

Nazare AR glasses are also slated for release in 2024, along with cheaper Hypernova smart glasses and a differential EMG wrist strap that allows the wearer to control them with thoughts. While Alex Heath reports that Project Nazare is designed to work independently of a mobile phone, without the limitations of Apple or Google app stores, the Hypernova will pair with a user’s smartphone to put notifications and messages on a display. After that, a lighter version of the high-end augmented reality glasses could arrive in 2026, and a third revision in 2028. When adding this product’s roadmap with Meta Recent acquisitionsThe A smartwatch we expect to see this yearand another version of Ray-Ban smart glasses, You can see what Zuckerberg spends a lot of money on.