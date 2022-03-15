It is said that Deshaun Watson will meet Brown on Tuesday

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield can be upset.

The Cleveland Browns have enough interest in the Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson to take a meeting with him. According to multiple reports, Brown will sit down with Watson on Tuesday in Houston.

Tuesday will be a busy day for Watson, as he is scheduled to be questioned by attorney Tony Busby in the pending civil proceedings against Watson. Today word emerged of the first lawsuit filed against Watson in 52 weeks.

Despite the looming deposit, Watson met the Saints and the Panthers on Monday, also in Houston. Some would say his full concentration should be devoted to preparing for his degree. It will be an unparalleled experience. And if things go badly, teams interested in him may have other ideas.

As he made clear on Monday, at least one team likely to be interested is aware of the potential significance of Tuesday’s testimony. They should all be honest. Everyone should want to watch the video and read the many texts in which Watson confronts what could be a lackluster interrogation from Buzbee.

Some people with Brown might be in line for some tough questions, too. Mayfield is the current rookie, under contract until 2022 and recovering from surgery on his deteriorating shoulder. He has a fully guaranteed salary of $18.8 million for 2022. If Brown were to absorb Mayfield’s $35 million salary, presumably they would want to dump Mayfield’s salary.

Possible destinations at this point might, in theory, include the ponies – and possibly other teams that met with Watson on Monday, the Saints and the Panthers. Seattle could also be an option.

With Watson’s trading, Texas could have dumped more than $24 million in the 2022 space.