March 6, 2022

Israeli PM meets Putin to discuss Ukraine

Louie Daves March 6, 2022 2 min read

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with the Russian President Russian President Vladimir PutinVladimir Vladimirovich Putin on money – job growth boom in February Senate invited to speak with Zelensky on Saturday Defense and National Security: Attack on Ukraine nuclear plant worries Washington more In Moscow Saturday to discuss Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Bennett’s spokesman said he met Putin at the Kremlin, after which the Israeli leader spoke by phone with Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky, Reuters mentioned.

An Israeli official said the prime minister is coordinating efforts with the United States, Germany and France on the issue, according to the news agency.

The meeting between Bennett and Putin lasted for three hours, but no major breakthroughs have been reported so far. The Israeli official said Bennett discussed how the fighting in Ukraine affected the Jewish community in general.

Zelensky and Bennett are the only Jewish heads of government in the world, according to New York times.

To meet Putin, Bennett cut short Saturday to travel to Moscow, but his office said that was allowed under religious law because the purpose of the meeting was to preserve human life, according to Reuters.

Bennett spoke before attending the meeting French President Emmanuel MacronEmmanuel Jean-Michel Macron Hill Morning Report – Russia’s war against Ukraine teeters on Macron’s candidacy for re-election in France Live coverage – Russian push for Ukrainian cities accelerates further To find out what he and Putin previously discussed, the Elysee Palace said.

Reuters noted that Israel had expressed support for Ukraine amid the invasion and was sending medical supplies, but said it would not cut ties with Russia as the country hopes to find a solution to the conflict.

See also  Justin Trudeau has sparked outrage after accusing conservatives of supporting the swastika

Besides the conflict in Ukraine, Bennett and Putin discussed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

After meeting in Russia, Bennett flew to Germany to meet with Chancellor Olaf Schultz.

