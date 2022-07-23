Israeli couple arrested after man dies in swimming pool

JERUSALEM – Israeli police said on Friday they had placed a couple under house arrest, a day after the death of a man who was attending a party at their villa. sucked into the stream that formed at the bottom of their swimming pool.

Police said the man and woman, both in their 60s, were suspected of causing the death through negligence. They were arrested Thursday night and a court decided to release them on Friday under “restrictive conditions of house arrest” for five days.

The incident occurred during a private party the couple hosted at their home in the town of Carmi Yosef, 25 miles southeast of Tel Aviv.

Mobile phone video from the scene shows buoys and water being sucked down, in the middle of the pool, while people sit by the pool shouting in Hebrew. A man was seen approaching the stream, slipping and almost being pulled before retreating.

Israeli media reported that the owner of the house built the pool without a proper license, which made the couple suspected of dying of negligence. Fox News Digital

Police said the 30-year-old was found dead after a search mission involving the Israeli police, emergency crews and the army.

And Israeli media quoted witnesses as saying that the ceremony was attended by approximately 50 people, six of whom were in the pool, and they also reported that the owner of the house built the pool without a proper license.