Is there a need for a new platform, Elon Musk asks. After criticism of freedom of expression on Twitter

Tesla Co-founder and CEO Elon Musk I asked out loud Twitter Whether another platform was needed, which prompted millions of his followers to ask him to buy the social media giant.

“Given that Twitter serves as a de facto public square for the town, failure to adhere to the principles of free speech fundamentally undermines democracy,” Musk wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “What needs to be done?”

“Is a new platform needed?” asked Musk in a subsequent blog post.

Tesla is hosting 15,000 people for its grand opening next month at a massive new factory in Austin, Texas

Musk’s 79.1 million followers immediately demanded that he either buy Twitter himself or create a new platform.

“Buy this one!!!” Cristina Buchou, press secretary for Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, responded.

“Yes,” former CIA analyst and conservative radio host Buck Sexton tweeted. “Buy Twitter or please create one. Save the country from these Silicon Valley psychics.”

“Buy Twitter,” radio host Jason Rantz wrote in a tweet.

Elon Musk Tesla dances at the opening of the giant Berlin factory

Musk’s original post asking his followers what to do about censorship on Twitter has been retweeted over 10,000 times and liked over 62,000 times an hour after it was posted.

Twitter has been widely criticized for years by conservatives who have said the social media giant has censored free speech, including this week when the company put Warning stickers On articles published by The Federalist it said “may be unsafe”.

Twitter later removed the warning labels and told Fox News Digital that the company had “mistakenly” flagged the posts.

Get your FOX business on the go by clicking here

Twitter was previously involved in the widespread effort to suppress a New York Post report on Hunter Biden’s laptop in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election, which was validated by the New York Times last week.