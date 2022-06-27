June 27, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Is Johnny Gargano in Chicago tonight for a forbidden door?

Cassandra Kelley June 27, 2022 2 min read

Former WWE star Johnny Gargano has taken to social media to express his displeasure at leaving Chicago ahead of tonight’s Forbidden Door event.

Gargano tweeted, “Thanks for the fun 8 hours, Chicago” along with photos of him boarding a plane.

AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door will take place tonight at The United Center in Chicago at 8 PM ET (pre-purchase starts at 7 PM ET). Due to Brian Danielson’s injury, opponent Zach Saber Jr. remains to be determined, but Gargano’s name has been brought up a lot over the past few days, especially when he was spotted in Chicago at a signing event. Gargano claimed it was a coincidence And it definitely looks like he’s on his way out of town… but it wouldn’t be the first time the number one wrestler has gone to such lengths to keep fans away from the smell, not even the first AEW plane-related drama last month.

Cesaro is another former WWE superstar rumored To be at tonight’s event to face Saber Jr. The person who will replace Danielson in tonight’s event will also be the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Gargano left WWE last December after deciding not to re-sign with the company.

