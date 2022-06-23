IPN will promote its internationalization: it will provide postgraduate scholarships to India, South Korea and other countries.

Vocational 5, located around Centro Photo: MOISÉS PABLO / CUARTOSCURO.COM

CEO of Mexican Institute for International Cooperation for Development (AMEXCID), Javier Davila TorresHighlighted the integrated link between National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and He assured that internationalization is one of the objectives of this educational institution to function properly.

Davila Torres is set to sign an IPN Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a leading research firm in India. Korean Space Agency.

For its part, Louis Guterres Reyes, President of the Overseas Mexican CompanyHighlighted IPN’s participation in the Federation of Higher Educational Institutions for the Educational Development of Mexicans AbroadIt seeks to establish the SRE and promote higher education opportunities, including postgraduate scholarships and relationships with Mexican diaspora scientists, and research with a transnational impact.

Said IPN is essential for its higher and postgraduate educationAs well as in the research that has yielded positive results for the community, always associated with the responsibility, quality and ethics of its academic staff and its students and graduates.

The Ministry of External Affairs (SRE) has also secured agreements with the most important research institute in India Korean Space Agency, To promote joint science and technology projects.

The Director General of the Polytechnic, Arturo Reyes SandovalHe thanked the SRE for its support in strengthening the company’s internationalization in the field of science and technology.

Reyes Sandoval emphasizes the importance of internationalization to improve the knowledge and skills of polytechnicsIt is preparing new generations to increase its presence and reputation abroad Innovating and improving changes and solutions to global problems.

The director agreed Mexico has a lot of talent and innovation, but it is necessary to promote them with international cooperation.

“The Excellent scientific advances such as vaccines are being developed in higher education institutions and research centersMore than pharmaceutical companies, ”he said.

He also noted the IPN’s efforts to establish itself in the world, such as the establishment of the Internationalization Commission and the coordination of alliances. Queen Mary University of London, University of California and Royal Institute of Technology of the Kingdom of SwedenIn addition to the participation of the Polytechnic in the Mexican Pavilion, in the 2022 edition of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization International Convention.

He said this during the visit Turkey and Belgium To strengthen cooperation in the health and medical sciences, he signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Eastineau, where he was nominated as a board member of the Eurasian Regional University Council (EURAS).

For their part, diplomatic representatives Spain, Finland, Australia, Germany and Sweden They shared the strengths and opportunities that their education systems offer based on the education movement and international exchange.

Create a National Institute for Vaccine Development And this The first specialized training program for vaccine development, Is one of the objectives of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN); This will include cooperation with France, Japan and other countries in Europe and South America. The first such attempt in the world, According to the Director General, Arturo Reyes Sandoval.

Reyes Sandoval confirmed that this initiative does not exist in the field of vaccine development in which the company operates. There is no other university Therefore, technology companies need to open up their collaboration options to respond to these global challenges.

