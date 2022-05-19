iPhone 14 release date finally leaked

Judging by the precedent, the iPhone 14 It should launch on a Tuesday in September — and a leaker gave us a good idea of ​​a Tuesday to mark on your calendar.

According to the Apple website iDropNewsBased on information from its own sources, Apple’s September event in 2022 will take place on September 13th – that’s right in the middle of the month. Basically when we expected it.

Take this date with a pinch of salt for now, because so far in advance, this date will likely just be a placeholder for Apple. The company can push the date for a variety of reasons if necessary – and the leaker could be wrong.

iDropNews says Apple will host one event on the 13th, and it may not be the iPhone 14 launch — but since Apple tends to host its own iPhone launch on Tuesday in September, the dates align.

The site’s sources indicated that a lot of additional gadgets are coming along with the iPhone 14, although nothing was mentioned that we haven’t heard before. Apparently, there will be four iPhone 14s (the standard model is said to come along with the Max, Pro and Pro Max version), Apple Watch 8 Combined with the “Extreme Edition” for more outdoor activities, the more affordable the price Apple Watch SE 2The AirPods Pro 2and the The new iPad (2022).

With all these new products, the company will likely host a couple of launch events as it did in 2020 — and then we’ve seen new iPads and Apple Watches before this year’s iPhones. If that happens, September 13th will likely be for non-iPhone devices, the way it did in 2020, with the iPhone 14 family arriving later.

Since Apple generally announces launch events a week before they happen, we’ll likely have to wait until September 6 to see if something will happen on Day 13 – although leakers may tell us what to expect first.