iPhone 14 gets biggest front camera upgrade in years

Earlier this year, several reports indicated that Apple is working on iPhone 14 front camera major upgrades. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now confirmed these rumors with new details about the suppliers Apple has chosen for the selfie camera components, which will get its biggest upgrade in years with the iPhone 14.

As shared by the analyst at A Blog post as well as on TwitterApple has now appointed its suppliers for the new front camera for iPhone 14.

Some of them are already Apple partners, such as Sony – which will continue to provide camera sensors for the new iPhone. The lenses will be supplied by Genius and Largan, while the new focus unit will come from Alps and Luxshare.

However, when it comes to the front camera module, Apple will have Cowell and, for the first time, South Korean company LG Innotek as its partners. Partnership between Apple and LG Innotek It was already reported last month After the Cupertino-based company ruled out components from Chinese camera makers due to quality issues.

According to Kuo’s report, the iPhone 14 will mark the biggest front-facing smartphone camera upgrade in years. The analyst expects that the new camera will feature autofocus, which will result in significantly better quality for capturing photos and videos compared to the current fixed focus camera.

Other improvements include a six-segment lens, versus the current five-segment lens. The front camera of the iPhone 14 is also expected to have a larger f/1.9 aperture. For comparison, the iPhone’s front camera remains pretty much the same since the iPhone 11, when Apple introduced a new 12MP lens with f/2.2 aperture.

More camera upgrades coming to iPhone 14 Pro

While selfie camera improvements should be available to the entire iPhone 14 lineup, some upgrades will be limited to more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models. Previous reports have revealed that this year Pro models will get a new wide camera With a 48MP sensor capable of shooting 8K videos.

Unfortunately, entry-level iPhone 14 models are rumored to keep the same set of rear cameras with ultra-wide and ultra-wide lenses of 12MP each. Of course, this does not mean that other aspects of these lenses will not be upgraded.

The iPhone 14 will be available in four different versions, with two regular models and two Pro models. The small iPhone is expected to be discontinued and will make way for the new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, while the Pro models will retain the same size as the current generation, but this time with a new screen design that eliminates the notch. .

9to5Mac I also heard from sources that Some new iPhones will stick to the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13, while others (most likely iPhone 14 Pro models) will get the new A16 chip.

Apple is likely to announce new iPhones in September.

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: