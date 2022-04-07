iOS 15.5 – All the new features coming to your iPhone

iOS 15.5 beta has been released to developers, which means it won’t be long before your iPhone gets another round of downloadable improvements.

iOS 15 It’s been around for over half a year, but it’s still getting notable updates, with the latest update, iOS 15.4Some welcome changes like Face ID compatibility with face masks. Therefore, iOS 15.5 has a hard-to-follow procedure.

Nothing found in iOS 15.5 so far looks as great as being able to unlock your iPhone using face protection. But there are hints of some useful changes, like the Wallet app or new services aimed at classical music and sports fans.

Here are all the changes spotted so far in iOS 15.5. We’ll keep this updated as we find more stuff, so be sure to check back and see how it takes shape.

New feature Allow limited third party payments It was found in the iOS 15.5 beta, which shows that Apple is slowly becoming more lenient towards apps that let you spend money outside the App Store.

iOS 15.5 beta is now available, but we don’t recommend everyone to go and try this software right away. Trials are run to verify that the features are usable and bug-free, which means downloading the trial to your iPhone may mean you don’t actually have anything new to play with. Or even worse, it may cause problems to your phone like data loss. Try the trial version only if you have a backup compatible device to safely try the new version of the operating system.

As for the stable iOS 15.5 – the one that the vast majority of us want to download – there’s no news yet. With the beta version currently deployed, we imagine it will only be a month or two before it arrives.

iOS 15.5: Features so far

There is no comprehensive list of iOS 15.5 features yet because they are still very new. Those are the highlights so far though.

Apple Wallet Cash and Account Card

In the Apple Wallet app (spotted by Mac rumors (Opens in a new tab)), the cash menu has now acquired prominent pay and order buttons. These things are supposed to make it easier to give and get money from your contacts, rather than going through your banking app or getting paid at an ATM to do it in person. Hopefully this will come out of beta to stable version for regular users.

Smaller change found in Wallet by 9to5Mac (Opens in a new tab) is that iTunes Pass, or the name of gift card money or other money found in Apple services) appears to have been renamed to Apple Account Card. Since the iTunes app is no longer around since Apple decided to split its various functions across other apps, it makes sense for Apple to change the name of this feature. If there is anything surprising, it hasn’t already been done.

classic apple

iOS 15.5 code contains a few references to Apple Classical, the long-rumored streaming app focused on orchestral music. It’s possible that the version of this app will not be based on iOS 15.5, but the fact that it exists shows that Apple may be preparing for an imminent launch.

Apple SportsKit

Another rumored feature found in the code, SportsKit is Apple’s software package that allows live sports scores and data to be sent to the home screen widget and read by Siri; It could do more, but that’s currently unknown due to Apple’s limited access to the framework. It appears that only authorized partners can use SportsKit features, and possibly official sports teams and franchises.

Third Party Payments for Apps

This should make managing your subscriptions through your iPhone much easier. A developer permission allowing certain types of apps to direct users to payment systems outside the Apple ecosystem was discovered in beta, including warnings to the user that this is the case (see illustration below). Apple didn’t allow this before, but in the wake of legal action like Apple vs.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

It is also worth noting that WWDC 2022 Announced June 6, this will be where we see the complete next generation of iOS, iOS 16, debuts, along with the latest generation of software for iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. We don’t know much about what Apple will introduce here, but we’re excited to hear what happens to Apple devices in the near future.