Investors are assessing the economy amid debt ceiling talks

At 5:42 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up more than 4 basis points, at 3.763%. The two-year Treasury was trading more than 7 basis points, up 4.419%.

US Treasurys rose on Thursday as investors weighed in on what might be next for the economy as debt ceiling negotiations dragged on and uncertainty intensified over the outlook for interest rates.

Debt ceiling deal negotiations appeared to be making progress on Wednesday, boosting hopes for a solution before the June 1 deadline. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that failure to do so could have dire economic consequences.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings on Wednesday placed the US’s AAA rating on negative watch, noting that the controversy over the debt ceiling has increased the risk of the government defaulting on some repayment obligations. Fitch said they did, however, expect to reach an agreement in due course.

Investors also digested the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting released on Wednesday and indicated that officials are divided on how to move forward on interest rate policy. Thus, further interest rate increases do not appear to be off the table ahead of the central bank’s monetary policy meeting in June.

That was in line with comments made by Fed speakers in recent weeks, which reflected diverging views on whether inflation has eased enough to pause or end rate increases, or if more increases are necessary.