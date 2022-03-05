Introducing Chrome OS 99: Improved palm rejection and more

With Google now releasing major Chromebook updates every four weeksSome versions are more important than others. Chrome OS 99 Add Lots of convenient features starting to roll out today.

Chrome OS 99 improves performance palm rejection On devices equipped with a touch screen, it is better to look at multiple fingers.

When in Overview mode, you can now drag a window to the top of the screen to Create a new office. Meanwhile, version 98 last month introduced a Shift + Search + 1 (up to 8) shortcut that lets you quickly switch to open spaces. Up to eight offices can be created and navigated with this keyboard shortcut.

With Chrome OS 99, Nearby sharing adds background scanning Your Chromebook even tells you when someone near you is sharing. This means you don’t have to go into high visibility mode first, that’s the experience that’s been on Android devices since launch.

Google has reinstated Files app As a System Web App (SWA) after years of being an outdated Chrome app. There should be no change in the available jobs.

The Camera app (in the Video tab) adds a mode for converting five-second videos to it Shareable GIFs. Along the same lines, Chrome OS 98 last month introduced settings to the bottom screenshot panel that let you specify where to save screenshots. The default is Downloads, but you can now choose a different folder.

