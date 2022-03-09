Internet outage: Spotify, Discord, and more are finally back

refresh

This is our first post on this internet outage live blog – we’re investigating what’s happening right now.

In the US, Downdetector is seeing outages in: spotify

discord

Wikipedia

Amazon Web Services

Twitter

Facebook

Saucepan

Cloud Flare

Instagram

Youtube

Google Cloud

Twitch

Multiple Apple Services

tik tok

snap chat

Revolution

steam

It should be noted that this is not the case everybody These outages will be affected – but it is enough that some companies are commenting on these issues. We’re aware of an issue causing Messages to fail and are working to fix it. We apologize for the interruption and thx for the comment tightly! https://t.co/rq97JXSEFvMarch 8, 2022 see more Discord is one such company that has apologized for this issue. Although he continued by saying “It’s time to get everyone out,” which seems a bit rude. Well mom.

Spotify is another disabled service. Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!March 8, 2022 see more However, this certainly isn’t a widespread outage as we sometimes see, as many members of the TechRadar team are getting into it just fine. However, all of the team members surveyed are from the UK. This sounds very much like the problem of the United States.

Some of the other reports come from members of the TechRadar team in the US. They are finding that both Discord and Spotify are down. See also BP sheds its 20% stake in Russia's Rosneft

Oh, you might see in Downdetector that Apple’s online store is down – well, that’s not because of the outage (or maybe it is, but there’s another reason). That’s because Apple’s March event has just ended, and the company usually takes its online store offline while it fills it up with more products. Well, tech packed day. We have seen iPhone SE (2022)And the iPad Air 5And the M1 Ultra and more. You can read what we have in full Apple Event live blog here. Also, the store has just come back online.

Reports indicate that Spotify and Discord are the two sites with the worst outages. Actually Twitter trending page It started where people share memes. At least Twitter is not down.

Despite the fact that Amazon Web Services is reporting issues, Bezos’ web hosting platform doesn’t seem to be the problem, because then there will be more issues. Oh, and AWS didn’t report anything as far as we can tell. We’ll bring you more when we figure out what happens.

Is it starting to look like services are back to normal? On DowndetectorReports of problems have decreased sharply over the past few minutes. We’re checking with some people to see if the apps are working again.

Ah, no – one of my fellow Americans confirmed that Discord is still available for them. Well, maybe it’s coming back slowly, but not for everyone just yet.

spotify community page It’s still reporting an issue, with an official post 50 minutes ago stating that the main issue is people can’t log in.

See also Ukraine's latest war: global commodity prices hit 14-year high discord Also log the error condition Indicates that the problem persists, but there is likely to be another reason why Downdetector’s low user report numbers are. It’s possible that since everyone knows there’s a Spotify and Discord outage now, no one bothers to report it anymore. This would make it look like the problem has subsided, when in reality it hasn’t.

We thought these issues were for the US only, but a few members of the TechRadar team in the UK reported that the web app didn’t work for them either. Well, it works for me, so I’ll just enjoy that. YouTube, Apple Music, Prime Music, Tidal, and billions of other music streaming apps are still running, so hopefully no one has to sit in silence now.

We’ve heard reports that Spotify is more stable if you’re using a desktop app, rather than the online site. So if you usually use the Spotify music website (why?), maybe try the desktop app. However, this may be just hearsay or confirmation bias, and our survey size is very limited, so don’t get your hopes up.

A Source (someone we know who plays it) told us that Destiny is “down for maintenance” on Xbox…but it still works fine on Stadia. Remember Stadia? Well, maybe now is the time to get rid of the… error, virtual console.

We’re hearing more reports of Discord returning, including from people on the team who are using it. Maybe the storm really passed?

At least the Elden Ring servers are not disabled. If I had to play this game without seeing the same 3 jokes repeated from each player message, I’m not sure I’d be able to enjoy the game. See also Hostage situation ends at Apple Store Amsterdam | news | DW

Spotify reports that it’s back in business. Everything looks so much better now! Give SpotifyCares a shout out if you still need help.March 8, 2022 see more So you should be able to get to it soon, though the servers might collide with everyone jumping on board, so give it a few minutes.

oh, discordstatus.com Received a report that “traffic is back online” although “some functions will intentionally remain disabled until service is stable”. The status bar has gone from red to orange as well, which is probably a good sign, right?

And Discord is now back, too. Discord is back up and running for messages, calls, and broadcasts! We’re still working on a few things like attachments and writing events, but those things will be back online soon. Thanks everyone for your patience~March 8, 2022 see more It looks like they put it back together using twine and PVA glue, so it might be a little slow at first. Maybe you should be gentle with that, start with typed messages before you push too hard on gifs and voice calls.