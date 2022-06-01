International Friendly: America vs Morocco

international friendly
June 1, 2022
TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
Pre-match coverage: 7PM ET on ESPN2, UniMás and TUDN
Kick off time: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN2, UniMás and TUDN
Tonight’s USMNT Team XI starts against Morocco: 1- Matt Turner; 22 Reggie Cannon, 3 Walker Zimmerman, 15 Aaron Long, 5 Anthony Robinson; 4- Tyler Adams, 11- Brendan Aronson, 6- Younes Musa; 21- Tim Weah, 9- Jesus Ferreira, 10- Christian Pulisic (capt.)
Subs: 25-Shawn Johnson, 2-Deandre Yadlin, 7-Paul Areola, 8-Weston McKinney, 12-Eric Palmer-Brown, 14-Luca de la Torre, 16-Christian Roldan, 17-Malik Tillman, 19-Haji Wright 20-Cameron Carter-Vickers 24-George Bello 29-Joe Scully
game notes | Five things to know about Morocco
- USMNT starting with XI Cap Numbers (including this match): Christian Pulisic (49), Walker Zimmerman (29), Tyler Adams (28), Antonee Robinson (26), Reggie Cannon (25), Aaron Long (24), Tim Weah (23), Brendan Aaronson (19), Younes Musa (17), Matt Turner (17), Jesus Ferreira (10)
- The average age of onset for the eleventh night is 25 years and 35 days.
- The average USMNT lineup is 23 caps.
- Six players started their last game for the United States on March 30th in Costa Rica: defenders Walker Zimmermann and Anthony Robinson, midfielders Tyler Adams and Yunus Musa and forwards Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah. Striker Jesus Ferreira also participated from the bench in that match.
- Center back Aaron Long got his first start since the 2-1 win over Northern Ireland on March 28, 2021. After recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon in May 2021, Long was back in the squad during the March window, where he came as a substitute in two games. 0-0 draw with Mexico and 5-1 win over Panama.
- Goalkeeper Matt Turner, defender Reggie Cannon and midfielder Brenden Aaronson also returned after missing the March window. The trio last appeared in the 3-0 win over Honduras on February 2, as Turner and Canon started the match and Aaronson came off the bench at 76.The tenth the moment.
- Turner has conceded just six goals in 16 games since his USMNT debut last July. With 11 clean sheets in his career, the 27-year-old goalkeeper already sits with Arnie Mausser in sixth all-time on the USMNT’s closing list.
- After playing on the wing for most of last year, Brendan Aaronson lined up in midfield for the first time since the opening match of the World Cup qualifier on September 2, 2021 in El Salvador.
- Antonee Robinson is the only player to start all seven of USMNT’s matches in 2022. Robinson has started each of the last 10 matches he’s been in camp, only losing a 1-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina during the team’s training camp. last December.
- Captain for the ninth time tonight, Christian Pulisic is the other player to appear in all seven matches for USA in 2022. Match winner Pulisic scored on the team’s debut at TQL Stadium, coming up in a 2-0 qualifying win over Mexico last November .
- The duo of Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman are in the center of defense for the first time since the 1-0 win over Costa Rica on February 1, 2020. The North American Football Confederation is 6-1-0 when they team up.
- Three substitutes could make their USMNT debuts tonight: defender Joe Scully, midfielder Malek Tillman and striker Haji Wright.
- A total of 53 players had their first team debut in 50 games under Greg Berhalter, placing him third behind Bruce Arena (89 debuts in 159 games) and Bob Bradley (60 debuts in 80 games).
- Midfielder Klein Acosta, goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and striker Jordan Morris were not dressed for tonight’s game. Teams are allowed up to six substitutions.
- The United States is 0-3-0 at all times against Morocco. In the last meeting, USMNT fell 1-0 at 90The tenth A goal per minute in a friendly match for the World Cup on May 23, 2006 In Nashville, Tenn.
- Ismael Cornego of El Salvador is the referee for tonight’s match. He previously managed the USMNT’s friendly 2-1 win against Ghana on July 1, 2017 in East Hartford, Connecticut.
