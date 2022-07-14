Intel 12th Gen CPU Can’t Handle Bar . Test

Law students preparing to pass the bar exam digitally may encounter a serious problem: One of the country’s most widely used exam software packages, Examplify, is not compatible with the latest generation of Intel processors.

In a notice to users, ExamSoft, the company that owns Examplify, wrote that Intel’s 12th generation processors are not compatible with its software. The Examplify notice reads “New Windows machines with 12th Intel chipset run Examplify automatic virtual machine check.” “These are not currently available. Therefore, they cannot be used for the next July 2022 bar exam.” One user drew attention to the problem In a post on Twitterand included a screenshot of what appears to be a notice given to applicants at the Bar.

Examplify’s Minimum System Requirements Page Confirms that “laptops with an Intel 12 Gen processor are not currently supported.” It’s unclear when this information was added, but it wouldn’t have come as much of a warning even if it came months ago. Who would think to read this page if they had a laptop with the latest hardware? This is like asking someone with a 3090 Ti, one of the best graphics cards, to check the system requirements before playing a game.

If their laptops turn out to be incompatible, students won’t have much other options. Examplify does not support desktops, Chromebooks, or Linux computers either – only MacBooks with macOS Catalina or higher, or Windows laptops that are new enough to offer Windows 10 or 11, But it is old enough to not provide the new Intel processors.

It is not yet clear if the students had any other warning other than the message that was spotted via Twitter. The bar exam is only two weeks away on July 27 and 28, and Examplify is The piece of software used to manage the guild in many countries. as to me Bloomberg LawIt is also used by more than 150 law schools across the United States for remote testing.

ExamSoft and Intel did not respond immediately the edgeComment request.

The bar exams that were taken through Examplify last year didn’t go smoothly either

The bar exams that were taken through Examplify last year did not go smoothly either. Throughout the year, Bloomberg Law Reports, students had trouble uploading files, deleting parts of their essays, and getting kicked out of the test because of facial recognition glitches — if the test didn’t crash completely. At the time, an ExamSoft spokesperson attributed the problems to “memory issues on some devices”.

The National Conference for Bar Examinations (NCBE), the organization that develops the bar exam itself, said the edge He is aware of the problem, but it is mainly up to the individual jurisdictions running the test to figure things out. According to NCBE spokeswoman Valerie Hickman, each state is responsible for selecting the exam program.

Hickman said in a statement to the edge. “Examiners with questions should communicate directly with ExamSoft or their jurisdiction.”

The NCBE issued a similar and equally unhelpful response upon hearing reports of various technical difficulties during last year’s exams, saying Bloomberg Law It “supports the judicial authorities” in finding a solution.

This isn’t the only compatibility issue we’ve seen with the modern Intel processor either. Intel’s 11th and 12th generation processors have eliminated support for SGX (Software Guardian Extension), making it difficult if not impossible to play 4K Blu-ray on newer hardware. as such Computer explainBlu-rays need SGX for digital rights management (DRM) processing in order to play in 4K.