Inside Britney Spears’ Wedding Wissam Asghari the Dreamer

Britney Spears with Sam Asgari. (Compliment: Britney Spears)

New Delhi:

Britney Spears married her fiance Sam Asghari At an intimate albeit dreamy party earlier this week. The pop star shared moments from her wedding with Sam on her Instagram profile on Friday. She captioned the video: “Fairy tales are real.” In the clip, she is seen walking down the aisle, kissing the groom. The video also featured glimpses of other moments from the party. On her big day, Britney Spears opted for a Versace bridal ensemble and looked as stunning as ever. She also shared another Instagram post, which contains photos of celebrity friends who attended, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

See Britney Spears’ post here:

She posted another blog post, excerpt that read: “Wow! We did it. We got married! Gggggeeeeezzzzz! It was the most exciting day! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 PM it really hit me… We got married. I had a panic attack and then I collected Between them. The crew that made our house into a dream castle was wonderful. The celebration was a dream and the party was even better. So many wonderful people came to our wedding and I am still in shock.”

She shared another photo from the festivities on Instagram.

Share dreamy photos from the party, Britney Spears She simply added her wedding date in the caption.

Sam Asghari and Britney SpearS met in 2016 when they co-authored a music video for her single sleepwear party. After announcing her engagement late last year, Britney Spears frequently shared photos with Sam on her Instagram profile. The couple said last month that the sudden pregnancy they announced just weeks ago ended in a miscarriage.