Innovative NASA helicopter radiates spacecraft debris from Mars

NASA’s Creative Helicopter has returned to Earth bizarre but incredible images of the wreckage of the NASA rover that helped transport it to the Red Planet last year.

As I mentioned cbs news, Brilliant, who was the first helicopter to fly on another planet, captured these 10 color aerial photos of the wreckage of Perseverance and NASA believes The images have “the potential to help ensure safer landings for future spacecraft.”

The images show the tenacity backsphere and the supersonic parachute that helped the rover safely transit through the Martian atmosphere. While the landing was very successful, these parts received some expected damage upon landing.

“Perseverance was the best-documented Mars landing in history, with cameras showing everything from parachute inflation to landing,” said Ian Clark, a former Perseverance Systems engineer at JPL, and a former Perseverance Systems engineer now responsible for the ascent phase of the return to Mars model. . But photos of creativity offer a different view. If they either enhance our systems as we think they do or provide a single data set of engineering information that we can use to plan the return of a Mars sample, that would be amazing. And if not, the photos will still be amazing and inspiring.”

The umbrella itself contains a secret message that was decrypted last year, which was discovered to contain the secret message “Dare to do mighty things,” the motto used by the Perseverance team.

Perseverance was launched on July 30, 2020, and successfully landed on Mars on February 18, 2021. Its mission is to search for indications of habitable conditions for life and to look for signs of past microbial life as well.

Blogger image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

