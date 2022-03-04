March 5, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

India’s sugar production and exports may reach record high

Byron Rodgers March 5, 2022 1 min read
File photo of workers carrying sacks of sugar to the market in India on November 14, 2018. REUTERS / Rupak De Chowdhuri

By Rajendra Jadhav

Mumbai, March 4 (Reuters) – India will be able to export 7.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 season, almost 25% higher than the previous estimate, production has peaked due to good weather, a major trade body has said. Friday.

* Rising exports from the world’s second-largest sugar producer may weigh on global prices.

* The mills have so far signed agreements to export 6 million tonnes of sugar in the current market year ending September 30. Of that amount, 4.2 million tonnes had been physically moved by the end of February, according to a report by the Sugar Producers Association of India (ISMA).

* India is likely to produce 33.3 million tonnes of sugar by 2021/22, which is almost 5.9% higher than the previous estimate, according to ISMA.

As sales increased in the first four months of the campaign, the trading body raised its consumption estimate by 2.6% to 27.2 million tonnes.

* With the increase in the amount of sugar converted to ethanol production, rising domestic demand and record exports, stocks are expected to fall from 8.2 million tonnes to 6.8 million tonnes at the start of the new season on October 1st. A year ago, according to the trade organization.

(Report by Rajendra Jadhav. Editing by Javier Lira in Spanish)

See also  India is giving booster dose to health workers and those over 60 years of age starting today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

India is at risk of declining monsoon due to warming of the Indian Ocean

March 5, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

The future No. 1 in chess is emerging in India

March 4, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Davis Cup: Energetic Dance seeks to beat India’s House Party

March 4, 2022 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

2 min read

North Korea launched its ninth missile test this year

March 5, 2022 Louie Daves
3 min read

India is at risk of declining monsoon due to warming of the Indian Ocean

March 5, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

We need more oil and gas, says Elon Musk, president of the world’s largest electric car company

March 5, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

“Batman” star Robert Pattinson had trouble stealing socks

March 5, 2022 Cassandra Kelley