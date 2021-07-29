New Delhi, July 18 (Brenza Latin) Athletes from India in eight disciplines including badminton, archery, hockey, judo, swimming, weightlifting, gymnastics and table tennis arrived in Tokyo today before the start of the Olympics.

The 88-member team consists of 54 athletes and the rest are support staff.

The Sports Commission of India has pointed out that the National Delegation of 127 Athletes is the largest delegation sent by the country for summer events.

The first batch of the Indian Athletes’ delegation to Japan was dismissed by Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

He told the headline ceremony that representing India in the Olympics was not only an important moment for each of them but also an important moment for the whole country.

For the Tokyo Olympics, which will run from July 23 to August 8, the Indian flag will be carried by six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom and men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh.

Indian athletes want to get a better performance in Tokyo 2020 after a poor performance in Rio de Janeiro 2016, where they only won a silver medal, from Pujarla Venkata Sindhu Badminton Singles; Another bronze for Sakshi Malik in the 58kg female wrestling attempt.

The country of 1.350 million people has not reached the Olympic crown since Beijing-2008 gold and sniper Abhinav Bindra’s bond in the 10m air rifle.

To expand the record of 28 medals won by Paris since 1900, India will bet a lot on the potential of its women, nine of which are gold, seven silver and 12 bronze.

