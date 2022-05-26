India’s Nifty 50 market opened higher on May 26

The start of the day is increasing Nifty50The session opens on Thursday, May 26, with a slight increase 0.49%Until then 16,105 points, After the start of the opening session. Regarding the variations of this day with respect to the past, The Nifty50 With this data he intercepts the flat streak that existed in the previous three days.

In the last seven days, the Nifty50 A hike was mobilized 1.87%So in the last year it has maintained an even higher rise 6.13%. The Nifty50 Stands a 12.03% This year’s high (18,308.10 points) and a 2.05% Above its minimum estimate for the current year (15,782.15 points).

Stock market indices … for what?

A stock code It is an indicator used to determine the evolution of the value of a set of assets.It therefore collects data from different companies or segments of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of different countries They can each be combined with signatures with certain characteristics Homogeneous market capitalization or belonging to the same industry, in addition, some indices consider only a few stocks to determine their value or others hundreds of stocks.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of a company. In general, if investors do not have confidence, stock costs will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager They also allow investors to compare profit and risk; Measure financial asset opportunities or create portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He carefully studied how company shares rise or fall in price together, so he developed two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (since they were the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses

Currently there are various codes They can be grouped according to their location, departments, company size or asset typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How is this calculated and how to study them?

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the key factor is the market capitalization of each company that integrates it. This is obtained by multiplying the day value of the title in the stock market relative to the total number of shares held by investors.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. The report should be published every three or six months.

Studying the stock index means observing its changes over time. Current indices always start with a fixed value based on stock prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. So, it can be confusing.

If one code gets 500 points in one day and the other adds 20 points, the first index may seem to work better. But, if the previous day started at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, in percentage terms, the gains for the latter can be considered the most significant.

What are the key stock indices?

Between Major US stock indices Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow JonesMade by 30 companies. Also, The S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Is finally coming Nasdaq 100It brings together 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most important codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. On the other hand, the DAX 30, The leading German index of the most important companies in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In Asian ContinentKey Stock Codes Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite code, Can be considered the most representative of China created by the most relevant companies in the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Similarly, it is worth noting Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin AmericaYou have CBIIt contains 35 Influential Companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are from the capital of employer Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; The MSCI COLCAP From Colombia; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Similarly, there are other types such as global stock market indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

