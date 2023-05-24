India’s Nifty 50 market fell after opening the day

Markets have recorded consistent volatility this year. (Infobae)

Unfavorable day Nifty 50It begins with a slight fall on Wednesday, May 24 0.31%Until then 18,290.50 points, after opening. As for earlier days, The Nifty 50 Ending three sessions of positive trend.

Referring to the profit of the last seven days, the Nifty 50 Marks increase 0.6%So in the last year it has accumulated one more increase 12.62%. He Nifty 50 A 0.59% Highest so far this year (18,398.85 points) and A 7.94% Above its lowest estimate for the current year (16,945.05 points).

A stock index It is an indicator that measures the evolution of the price of a particular asset.It uses data from multiple companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of different countries of the world Each of them can be combined with a signature with specific characteristics In addition, some indices consider only a few stocks to determine their value, such as belonging to the same market capitalization or the same type of industry, or there are others that consider hundreds of stocks.

Stock indices serve An indicator of confidence in the stock market, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the performance of investments in stocks and shares of a company. Generally, if investors lack confidence, stock prices will fall.

They also work to scale Performance of an asset manager and allow investors to make comparisons between return and risk; Measuring financial asset prospects or building portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used at the end of the 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dow. To carefully analyze how the companies’ stocks rose or fell in price together, he created two indexes: one consisting of the 20 largest railway companies (the most important industry at the time), as well as 12 stocks. Types of business

Currently there are various indices in our economy They can join the union based on location, sectors, size of companies or type of assetsFor example, the US Nasdaq index is composed of 100 major technology-related companies such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (PYPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ADPE).

Each stock index has its own way of measuring, but the key component is the market capitalization that unites each firm. It is obtained by multiplying the daily value of the bond in the relevant stock market by the total number of shares in circulation in the market.

Companies listed on stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. The report should be published every three or six months.

To study a stock index, one must examine its variations over time. Current indices always start with a fixed value based on security prices on their start date, but not everyone follows this pattern. Therefore, it may be a source of misunderstanding.

If one index grows by 500 points and another gains 20 points in a single day, the former may appear to have outperformed. But if the former starts at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, it can be found that, percentage wise, the profits for the latter were substantial.

between Major US stock indices The Dow Jones Industrial Average, better known as Dow Jones, in which 30 companies are members. Also, the S&P 500, which includes the 500 largest companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, it is worth mentioning Nasdaq 100It brings together 100 largest non-financial corporations.

On the other hand, very important codes Europe is Eurostax 50, which includes the 50 largest companies in the euro area. Also, the DAX 30, the main German index of the best-performing companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE 100 From the London Stock Exchange; He ACC 40 From the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35From the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In Asian continentMajor stock indices Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange consists of 225 major companies. Also, there is SSE Composite Index, considered the first in China to be made up of the most important companies on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Same role played Hang Cheung Index in Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

talking about Latin AmericaYou have CBIIt contains 35 most powerful companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).. At least a third of them are owned by boss Carlos Slim.

The other is Bovespa, made up of the 50 most important companies on the São Paulo Stock Exchange; He Marvel From Argentina; He IPSA From Chile; He MSCI COLCAP From Colombia; He IBC De Caracas is made up of 6 companies from Venezuela.

Similarly, there are other categories such as global stock market indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 of the most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; He MSCI Emerging Markets, made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100Made up of the 100 most powerful multinational corporations on the entire planet.