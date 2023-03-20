India’s Nifty 50 market fell after opening the day

Markets have recorded consistent volatility this year. (Infobae)

Parish Session for Nifty 50Monday March 20th begins with fall 0.8%Until then 16,963.20 points, after opening. As for the past days, Nifty 50 Completes two consecutive sessions with a positive trend.

In the last seven days, the Nifty 50 Indicates a decrease 1.11%; However, on a year-on-year basis, it still maintains an upward trend 1.8%. He Nifty 50 A 6.96% Highest this year (18,232.55 points)

A stock index An indicator that shows how the price of a set of assets is changingIt collects data from different companies or sectors of a part of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by stock markets of countries Each of them can be aggregated by entities with specific characteristics Some indices take into account only a few stocks or hundreds of stocks to determine their value, such as those of similar market capitalization or belonging to the same type of business.

Stock indices serve An indicator of confidence in the stock market, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the performance of equity investments and shares of the company. Generally, if investors lack confidence, stock prices fall.

They also work to scale Performance of an asset manager And they allow investors to make trade-offs between return and risk; Measuring financial asset prospects or building portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used at the end of the 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dow. To carefully analyze how companies’ stocks rose or fell together, he created two indexes: one consisting of the 20 largest railway companies (the most important industry at the time), as well as 12 stocks. Types of business

There are many different symbols in humanity today They may come together based on geography, sectors, company size or asset typeFor example, the US Nasdaq index is composed of the 100 largest technology-related companies such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (PYPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ADPE).

Each stock index has its own calculation method, but the key factor is the market capitalization of each company that integrates it. It is obtained by multiplying the value of the title in the relevant stock exchange by the total number of shares in the market.

Public trading companies are required Present the balance Its composition. The report should be published every three or six months.

To read a stock index, one must take into account its changes over time. New indices always start with a fixed value based on security prices on their start date, but not everyone follows this pattern. Therefore, it may be a source of misunderstanding.

If one index gains 500 points in a day and another gains only 20 points, the former may appear to have performed better. However, if the first day starts at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, then in percentage terms, the profit for the second day can be taken to be more significant.

between Major US stock indices The Dow Jones Industrial Average, better known as Dow Jones, which is made up of 30 companies. Likewise, the S&P 500, which includes the 500 largest companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The last one comes Nasdaq 100It brings together 100 largest non-financial corporations.

On the other hand, very important codes Europe is Eurostax 50, which includes the 50 largest companies in the euro area. On the other hand, the DAX 30, the main German index containing the most important companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE 100 From the London Stock Exchange; He ACC 40 From the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35From the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In AsiaMajor stock indices Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange consists of 225 major companies. There is more SSE Composite Index, can be considered the most representative of China, made up of the most relevant companies on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Same role played Hang Cheung Index in Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

talking about Latin American regionYou have CBIIt contains The 35 Best Companies of the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).. At least a third of them are owned by boss Carlos Slim.

The other is Bovespa, made up of the 50 most important companies on the São Paulo Stock Exchange; He Marvel From Argentina; He IPSA From Chile; He MSCI COLCAP From Colombia; He IBC De Caracas is made up of 6 companies from Venezuela.

Finally, there are other categories such as global stock market indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 of the most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; He MSCI Emerging Markets, made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100Made up of the 100 most powerful multinational corporations on the entire planet.