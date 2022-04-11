India’s Nifty 50 lost ground after the start of the market day

Bad day for him Nifty50It starts the session on Monday, April 11th with a slight reduction 0.24%Until then 17,740.90 points, After opening. Comparing this data with previous dates, The Nifty50 It revolves around the previous day’s data, which saw an increase of 0.94% and has not been able to establish a clear trend recently.

Considering the last seven days, the Nifty50 Recorded a fall 1.73% However, on the contrary, it has been on the rise over the past year 20.82%. The Nifty50 Stands a 3.1% This year’s high (18,308.10 points) and a 11.84% This is above its lowest estimate so far this year (15,863.15 points).

What is a stock code and why?

A stock code Is an indicator of how the value of a set of assets is formedIt collects data from different companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of different countries of the world They can each be integrated by companies with different specifications Homogeneous market capitalization or belonging to the same industry, in addition, some indices consider only a few stocks to determine their value or others hundreds of stocks.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of a company. If investors are not optimistic, stock values ​​will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager They also allow investors to compare profit and risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He meticulously observed how company shares rose or fell in price together, so he created two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (since it was the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses.

There are currently various codes They can be grouped based on their geography, sectors, company size or asset typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How to read a code?

Each stock index has its own way of measuring, But the key factor is the market capitalization of each company that integrates it. This is obtained by multiplying the day value of the stock in the stock market relative to the total number of shares in circulation in the market.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. This report should be submitted every three or six months as appropriate.

Studying a stock index should focus on its evolution over time. New indices always appear with a fixed value based on stock prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it can lead to mistakes.

If one index rises 500 points in one day and the other adds only 20 points, it may seem to perform better than the previous one. However, if the former started at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, the gains for the latter were large in percentage terms.

Key Stock Codes

Between Major Stock Indices in the United States Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow Jones, Of which 30 companies are members. Similarly, the S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, it is important to note Nasdaq 100It is associated with 100 large non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most pending codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. On the other hand, the DAX 30, The leading German index of the most important companies in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In Asian ContinentKey Stock Codes Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite code, Shanghai is considered to be the most significant in China, created by the most relevant companies in the stock market. Same character played Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin AmericaYou have CBIIt contains The 35 most integrated companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are part of the estate of President Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; Bogota’s IGBC; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Similarly, there are other types of global stock indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

