India’s leaders hit by Silicon Valley storm

They discovered zero 1,500 years ago, and now in the 21st century, Indians have taken control of the planet’s technological giants, such as Microsoft, Alphabet, IBM, Adobe and, more recently, Twitter.

The facts confirm that Silicon Valley likes style Management Indian. Why? What does it contain? “Being Indian today is a huge advantage. People expect us to be good engineers and good managers. In fact, Indians today are a cultural part of Silicon Valley. They were severely discriminated against in the 1980s, “said Vivek Wadhwa, an Indo-US businessman who teaches at Stanford (USA).

According to their study, 16% Get started – UPS Founder of Indian descent. The Migration Policy Agency estimates that 6% of the U.S. population is Indian, with about 200,000 residents in the San Francisco Bay area, most of whom work in the technology sector.

Gander Mehta, Professor of India at IESE, points out how there is a particular political attraction between the United States and India: they are two democracies. “This is the difference between Indians and their neighbors in Pakistan or Bangladesh. Indian students love America. Many of them already know the location of all the North American cities in advance because they dream of going there one day ”. According to Mehta, there is another trait that Americans value most: loyalty. “Notice that high-ranking officials have been in the company for decades.”





Similarly, some people like them know how to manage confusion and flexibility. They are well aware of diversity. They come from a country of 29 languages, where you have to adapt to survive. “Indians want to avoid conflicts. There is no need for job conflicts, ”the IESE professor recalled.

Sumant Sinha, CEO of ReNew Power, an Indian renewable company, said: “If you can run a business in India, you can do it anywhere. Not that Indians are more creative than others, but they have always been accustomed to acting in complex, turbulent and changing environments. They know what it means to move with poor quality infrastructure, poor finances, corruption and bureaucracy. They are capable of overcoming obstacles and even lack of resources. Considers all of these Indian management system”.

Statistics

99.2% of candidates who want to join one of the prestigious Indian technology companies have dropped out

One of the co-founders of Sun Microsystems provides the window kosla key. “Strong basic education and technical knowledge are the key to a technological ecosystem.

There is a word in Hindi. Jogat, It is often referred to as a summary of the essence of this type of management. It defines an innovation that creates efficient solutions with the costs involved. In companies, this translates to economical, flexible thinking that creates growth.

There is a certain stereotype that an Indian will succeed if he puts his stamp on the place where he does his work. “They know what poverty is. What is suffering. It is not enough to be rich, you have to do it right. There is a sense of duty. The Indian knows where he is coming from. You can leave India, but India will never leave you, ”said Sudanshu Karandikar, director of India Desk in Spain.

At the same time, the success of Indian executives cannot be understood without knowing the weight that society places on their education. “Mathematics is a part of it Background As an Indian, they know from an early age that they are vital to life and they cannot be hated, ”Karandikar recalled. “The passion of the Indian middle class is that the best thing you can give your children is education. They are demanding of themselves. But in the end, the Indian always shares the success of his company with his team. The motto of the American bourgeois religion, perhaps precisely because of that, is now at work.

A valuable comprehensive article Harvard Business Review This is particularly evident from Indian executives who “highlight the fact that investing in their mission, their people and their job development, and their long-term motivation. Manager Rather than being a planner and organizer from India he expresses himself as a mentor and teacher.

A study conducted among Indian executives by this publication shows how more than half of them prioritize “listing the path to the future”, “being the source of inspiration to lead change” and “supporting the selection of talents”. On the other hand, “understanding your competitors and the market” is only 22% established as the basic principle of management.

One of the pioneering studies of Management Indian is in Leadership style of Indian managers: A comparative analysis , Written by scholars at the University of South New Hampshire. After examining the various parameters, they come to the following conclusion: “Indians are more watchmakers than time sellers. They express their desire to lead their companies to future success and are not only concerned with the present. If the results are bad they accept their responsibility. They practice humility. If the company performs better than expected, they say it’s luck.

Impact

According to Watwa estimates, 16% of American start-ups have an Indian founder

Renowned IITs and IIMs, the country’s advanced technology companies, are essential in the training of these managers. Today there are more than twenty in the area. According to Professor Mehta, “Indian society knows how to study to do something. Family, relatives … there is tremendous social pressure to get results. It is true that these schools are not very conducive to creativity, but educate managers to operate in difficult environments.

The system is very demanding, but it also predicts scholarships and very inclusive costs. “It simply came to our notice then. There is a tendency to train employees with more humane value than entrepreneurs. Not only will it go in, but if you do not give up, they will kick you out, ”insists Sudhanshu Karandikar. “When I attended one of them, there were a million candidates for 600 seats,” he recalled. Today the data shows that there are only 2.2 million young candidates and 16,000 eligible candidates. That means an average of 99.2% of people stay outside of these centers. Of the 0.8% who win, the future executive who falls in love with Wall Street will come out.

Satya Nadella

Microsoft

He has been with Bill Gates, a $ 2.5 billion capitalization colossus since 1992.

Google CEO

letters

He is the highest paid executive in the United States, with $ 280 million annually. He started Google in 2004.

Chandanu Narayan

Adobe

His career at Adobe began in 1998. He has served as CEO since 2007.

Arvind Krishna

IBM

The son of a veteran who trained at India’s prestigious IIT, he joined IBM in 1990.

Barak Agarwal

Twitter

At age 37, he is the youngest corporate executive at SP500 companies.

Indira Nooyi

PepsiCo

Pepsi CEO from 2006 to 2018. According to Forbes, she is one of the 100 most powerful women in the world.

Ajaypal Singh Banga

MasterCard

He was the CEO of the Bank Group for a decade, until 2020.

Nikesh Arora

Palo Alto Networks

He was previously chairman of the Softbank Group and a member of Google. Studied at IIT in Banaras.

Jayasree Ullal

Arista Networks

He was born in London but grew up in New Delhi. He also worked for AMD and Cisco.

Sanjay Mehrotra

Micron technology

He was previously the founder of SanDisk and president of the Semiconductor Trade Union.

The founders had already left the ship

As Indians seize power in large Wall Street companies, technology giants are slowly learning to live without the charm and energy of their founders. Except for one case of Apple, Steve Jobs died of an illness in 2011.

But go over the list. Jeff Bezos left his executive position at Amazon this summer after 27 years, focusing on other businesses ranging from aerospace to biology.

Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have formally stepped out of the alphabet for the 2019 Sundai Beg. Phil Gates’s departure from Microsoft is very likely. He stepped down as CEO in 2000, took another step back in 2008, finally focused on philanthropy and abruptly severed his relationship with the company this year and divorced his wife.

Mark Zuckerberg is the founder and CEO of Facebook. This is the exception in large technology companies.