India’s code number opens on April 5

Open the session without changes Nifty50The session opens on Tuesday, April 5th with a variation 0.15%Until then 18,080.60 points, After opening. In connection with the variations of this day with respect to earlier dates, the Nifty50 Three consecutive days chains in positive values.

Considering the last seven days, the Nifty50 A hike was mobilized 4.36%So on a year-on-year basis it still maintains an increase 21.8%. The Nifty50 Stands a 1.24% This year is the highest ever (18,308.10 points) and a 13.98% Than its lowest price for the current year (15,863.15 points).

Stock market indices … for what?

A stock code An indicator of how the value of a particular asset changesIt uses data from different companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of countries They can each be integrated by companies with specific needs There are some indices that take into account only a few stocks or consider hundreds of stocks to determine their value, such as homogeneous market capitalization or belonging to the same type of industry.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of the company. In general, if investors do not have confidence, stock costs will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager They also allow investors to compare profit and risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He carefully studied how company shares rise or fall in price together, so he developed two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (since they were the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses

There are currently various codes They can be grouped according to their location, departments, company size or asset typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How to read a code?

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the key factor is the market capitalization of each company that integrates it. This is obtained by multiplying the day value of the stock in the stock market relative to the total number of shares in circulation in the market.

Listed companies are required Present the balance Its composition. The report should be published every three or six months.

To read a stock index, one must be careful about its variations over time. New indices always start with a fixed value based on the price of the bonds On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. So, this may seem wrong.

If one code adds 500 points in one day and the other adds 20 points, the first index may seem to work better. However, if the previous day started at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, we can conclude in percentage terms that the gains for the latter are more significant.

What are the key stock indices?

Between Major US stock indices Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow JonesMade by 30 companies. Similarly, the S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, it is important to note Nasdaq 100It brings together 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most pending codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. In addition, the DAX 30, The leading German index of the best companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

On AsiaKey Stock Codes Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite codeShanghai is made up of the most relevant companies in the stock market and can be considered a major player in China. Same character played Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin AmericaYou have CBIIt contains The 35 most integrated companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are part of the estate of President Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; IGBC of Bogot; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Also, there are other types of global stock indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

