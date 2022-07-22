July 22, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

India’s Adani overtakes Gates to become world’s fourth richest man

Byron Rodgers July 22, 2022

Indian billionaire Gautam Adhani has overtaken Bill Gates to become the fourth richest man in the world.

Adani’s net worth rose to $112.5 billion on Thursday, surpassing the Microsoft Corp co-founder by $230 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Indian president has added $36 billion to his wealth this year, more than anyone else, and Gates has shrunk from philanthropy.

The 60-year-old Adani Group founder controls companies ranging from ports and aerospace to thermal power and coal. Adani and his family have a net worth of USD 115.5 million (Rs 9.2 lakh crore), while Gates has a net worth of USD 104.6 million, the list says.

And the list of billionaires is dynamic, as the total assets of those on it fluctuate with fluctuations in their companies’ stock prices.

In that regard, Tesla founder Elon Musk topped the list with a net worth of $235.8 million as of Thursday. He will overtake Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in January 2021. In second place is Bernard Arnold, French businessman and chairman of luxury accessories brand Louis Vuitton Môt Hennessy. Bezos occupies the third place.

