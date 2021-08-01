Indian Variation | Covit-19 | What you need to know about the Indian genre that has already arrived in Latin America | Technology

International aid continues to flow to India, where hospitals are collapsing and the number of deaths is increasing, while a variation Corona virus Originating in this Asian country was discovered in Mexico last Sunday.

Development of the Indian variant of SARS-CoV-2, which produces COVID-19, created by the Minister of Health, Oscar Ugarde, Peru will rule out the presence of a coronavirus hereditary this Wednesday.

“There is no sign that it has come (Indian variant), we see that it has not come. In this modern world the possibility of migration is very cross though it is not coming directly from that country but it is It can come from any other country He told RPP Notice.

What do you know about the Indian variant?

The Indian variant of the corona virus is partly responsible. The second wave of epidemics in that country It peaked at 300,000 Govt-19 cases and 3,000 deaths in a single day.

Despite the appearance of the Indian variant of the corona virus, Experts insist that it was diagnosed last October And may not be directly related to the current situation in the country.

Funeral services for victims of Govt-19 corona virus during a mass funeral at a makeshift crematorium in Kithenahalli, a suburb of Bangalore, India. (EFE / EPA / Jagadish NV)

The World Health Organization last week called this variant of the corona virus P.1617 Identified in 17 countries, many of them European countries.

It is classified as an “interest variable” And not as a “worrying variant” – the name implies that the mutations it contains are very dangerous.

Since it is a “variant of interest”, experts believe that its genetic characteristics should be monitored. This classification is currently maintained.

But the combination of the two mutations makes it even more contagious , But it has not yet been “epidemiologically proven,” says the Science Council, which advises the French government.

Asked about Indian diversity, Dr Sylvain Altiqueri, event president of the Pan American Health Organization, said on Wednesday. “Although some variants have been shown to be highly contagious, there is no evidence to suggest that they are more dangerous. All control measures implemented so far, i.e. The use of masks, social exclusion and vaccination have proven to be effective in preventing the spread of any variation. “ .

The Brazilian variant of the corona virus causes 10 times more viral load than the original. (Pixabe)

In general, according to the official WHO name, all three types are considered “worrying” because they can be highly contagious and / or highly viral.

These were first detected in the UK, South Africa and Japan (but among travelers from Brazil, hence its common name “Brazilian variant”) and are spreading to at least 139, 87 and 54 countries, respectively, according to WHO data. April 27. The Brazilian variant is now considered dominant in Peru, according to the Ministry of Health.

What is the effectiveness of vaccines?

Several in vitro studies suggest that, unlike Brazil and South Africa, the English variant does not alter the effectiveness of vaccines due to the common E484K mutation.

The Different India A similar mutation raises the same doubts as to the cause of the E484Q. An initial study concluded that the Indian vaccine covaxin was less effective against this variant However, this does guarantee some protection.

But all of these trials have their limitations because they focus only on the body’s response after vaccination, i.e. on the production of antibodies. On the other hand, they do not evaluate other types of immunity, such as the activity of D and B lymphocytes (cellular immunity).

A recent study pointed to cellular immunity “To a large extent, it has not been changed by mutations in variations.” English, South African and Brazilian and “Security must be provided”, According to its authors, the National Institutions of America (NIH).

Scientists want to know more about the virus and test vaccines against new strains. (Getty Images)

However, manufacturers are working on modifying new versions of their vaccines.

This adaptation is essential “Current vaccines may be less effective. Warned the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

How do they arise?

The origin of variations is a natural process Because a virus keeps changing over time.

Most virus mutations “It has no bearing on public health. “ WHO insists.

It all depends on the type of mutation they accept.

Since jumping into humans about a year ago, about two SARS-Cowie 2 mutations have been detected each month. (Getty Images)

For example, the English, South African and Brazilian varieties share a mutation called N501Y, which is suspected to be highly contagious.

There is also another mutation common to the South African and Brazilian varieties, E484K, which reduces immunity acquired by past infection or vaccination.

The official names of the variants are very technical and not internationally compatible: for example, the English variant is called 501Y.V1 or VOC202012 / 01 and it belongs to the B.1.1.7 family.

