Indian PM arrives in Germany for G7 summit

This content was released on June 26, 2022 – 06:09

New Delhi, June 26 (EFE) .- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that he will arrive in Germany this Sunday to attend the Seven Most Developed Countries (G7) Summit starting today. One of the invited countries.

“I went to Munich to attend the G7 summit. I hope to have useful discussions with world leaders during the summit,” Modi announced on Twitter, recently arriving at the international airport in the Bavarian capital, south of the country. Everything is ready to host the G7 summit at Elmao Castle.

India is one of the five countries invited to the annual event, which is attended by leaders from Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa are invited to participate as guests.

“During the summit sessions, I will exchange views (…) on current issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, the fight against terrorism, gender equality and democracy,” he said. A statement before he left New Delhi.

“While in Germany, I look forward to meeting the expatriate Indians across Europe who are greatly contributing to their local economy and enriching our relations with European countries,” Modi added in a note.

It is expected that the President of India will use this opportunity to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders of the participating countries.

This is Modi’s second official visit to a European country since attending the sixth edition of the Indo-German Reconciliation Council (IGC) on May 2.

The Ukrainian conflict will be the central theme of the summit, which will be chaired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky on Monday.

On his return from Germany, the Indian Prime Minister will stay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday to mourn the death of former President Khalifa bin Saeed and to meet his son. And heir Mohammed bin Saeed Al Nahyan. EFE

hbc / pi

