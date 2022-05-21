May 21, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Indian-Origin CEO Ankiti Boss fired by the Singaporean fashion startup

Iris Pearce May 21, 2022 2 min read

Ankiti Boss has been fired by Zilingo after complaints of serious financial impropriety

New Delhi:

Ankiti Bose, co-founder of Singaporean fashion brand Zilingo, of Indian origin, was sacked on Friday after complaints of serious financial impropriety. In response to the termination, Mrs. Boss said she would act against witch hunts.

The 30-year-old claimed it was so He was dismissed from the position of CEO of Zilingo due to disobedience. “I was suspended from work 51 days ago based on an anonymous whistleblower complaint, and today I was informed that my employment was terminated for reasons including ‘disobedience’,” Ankiti Boss said in an Instagram post.

She claims that the company did not show her the reports and did not give her enough time to submit the required documents.

Ankette Pose She also said that she and her family are constantly receiving threats online.

“I have also received a constant barrage of threats online to my life and family,” she wrote.

Zilingo – an online fashion company that provides technology to outfitters and factories – was founded in 2015 by Ankiti Boss and Chief Technology Officer Dhruv Kapoor.

On March 31, Ms Bose was placed under suspension following complaints of alleged discrepancies in the company’s accounts.

“Following an investigation by an independent forensic firm tasked with looking into complaints of serious financial irregularities, the company has decided to terminate Ankiti Boss’ business for a reason, and reserves the right to pursue appropriate legal action,” Zilingo said in a statement. .

However, the company did not provide any details regarding the allegations against Ms Bose or the results of the audit.

See also  Sensex crashes over 2,000 points with Russia's attack on Ukraine; Stylish Under 16,450

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Officials warn of power outages this summer due to heat and severe weather

May 21, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

Elon Musk likely to be Twitter’s only choice as purchase funding dries up

May 21, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Ford advised 39,000 Expedition and Navigator owners to park outside due to fire hazards

May 20, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

Indian-Origin CEO Ankiti Boss fired by the Singaporean fashion startup

May 21, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Three Thousand Years of Longing – Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba in Mad Max: Extra Fairy | was 2022

May 21, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

Boeing Starliner docks at the International Space Station for the first time

May 21, 2022 Iris Pearce

PGA Championship 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates with Rory McIlroy in the mix after Tiger Woods cuts

May 21, 2022 Teri Riley