Indian-Origin CEO Ankiti Boss fired by the Singaporean fashion startup

Ankiti Boss has been fired by Zilingo after complaints of serious financial impropriety

New Delhi:

Ankiti Bose, co-founder of Singaporean fashion brand Zilingo, of Indian origin, was sacked on Friday after complaints of serious financial impropriety. In response to the termination, Mrs. Boss said she would act against witch hunts.

The 30-year-old claimed it was so He was dismissed from the position of CEO of Zilingo due to disobedience. “I was suspended from work 51 days ago based on an anonymous whistleblower complaint, and today I was informed that my employment was terminated for reasons including ‘disobedience’,” Ankiti Boss said in an Instagram post.

She claims that the company did not show her the reports and did not give her enough time to submit the required documents.

Ankette Pose She also said that she and her family are constantly receiving threats online.

“I have also received a constant barrage of threats online to my life and family,” she wrote.

Zilingo – an online fashion company that provides technology to outfitters and factories – was founded in 2015 by Ankiti Boss and Chief Technology Officer Dhruv Kapoor.

On March 31, Ms Bose was placed under suspension following complaints of alleged discrepancies in the company’s accounts.

“Following an investigation by an independent forensic firm tasked with looking into complaints of serious financial irregularities, the company has decided to terminate Ankiti Boss’ business for a reason, and reserves the right to pursue appropriate legal action,” Zilingo said in a statement. .

However, the company did not provide any details regarding the allegations against Ms Bose or the results of the audit.