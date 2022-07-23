Indian minister admitted to hospital after drinking holy river water

Digital Millennium

India / 07.23.2022 10:39:00

The Chief Minister of India’s Punjab drank water from the holy river Kali Bain to show that it is potable. Ended up in hospital two days later For stomach ache.

Officer Bhagwant Mann was with a crowd to announce the launch of a campaign at a holy stream in Sultanpur Lodhi. All rivers and drains in the state should be cleaned.

On the 22nd anniversary of the cleaning of the Holy Kali Pain, CM @Bhagavantman It announced a statewide campaign to clean all rivers and drains in the state. The Chief Minister said that though there was no dearth of funds for this noble cause, he appealed to people to support it and make it a mass movement. pic.twitter.com/BAL5uqxIaS — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) July 17, 2022

A commemoration of the 22nd anniversary of the restoration of the river was held. The minister held a glass, filled it with water, and drank the liquid from the reservoir.

Bhagwant The deer took water on Sunday, July 17, according to sources. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night, the 19thmiddle step Indian Express.

Punjab Chief Minister openly drinks a glass of contaminated water from a ‘holy river’ to prove that the water is clean. He is now hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/MH1OLwUlUw — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 21, 2022

Reports suggest that he has undergone a medical examination. The official was reportedly unwell at his official residence and was airlifted to a Delhi hospital.

however, The government kept the case secretThe man rushed into the health center without his security personnel, Indian media reported.

Principal’s office Mann did not confirm hospitalizationAn official said he is safe and sound. Subsequently, the minister showed several meetings through social media.

ROA