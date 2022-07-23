July 24, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Indian minister admitted to hospital after drinking holy river water

Byron Rodgers July 24, 2022 2 min read

India /

The Chief Minister of India’s Punjab drank water from the holy river Kali Bain to show that it is potable. Ended up in hospital two days later For stomach ache.

Officer Bhagwant Mann was with a crowd to announce the launch of a campaign at a holy stream in Sultanpur Lodhi. All rivers and drains in the state should be cleaned.

A commemoration of the 22nd anniversary of the restoration of the river was held. The minister held a glass, filled it with water, and drank the liquid from the reservoir.

Bhagwant The deer took water on Sunday, July 17, according to sources. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night, the 19thmiddle step Indian Express.

Reports suggest that he has undergone a medical examination. The official was reportedly unwell at his official residence and was airlifted to a Delhi hospital.

however, The government kept the case secretThe man rushed into the health center without his security personnel, Indian media reported.

See also  India | At least 35 people have been killed in heavy rains in New Delhi

Principal’s office Mann did not confirm hospitalizationAn official said he is safe and sound. Subsequently, the minister showed several meetings through social media.

ROA

Indian minister admitted to hospital after drinking holy river water

