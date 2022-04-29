Indian Kashmir bans Ramadan prayers at main mosque

This content was released on April 29, 2022 – 10:45

Srinagar (India), ap. 29 (EFE) .- Indian Kashmir authorities have banned the celebration of Friday night prayers at the largest mosque in the region and the last Friday of Ramadan before thousands of believers fear the crowd. That would pave the way for a wave of struggle against India.

Mosque general secretary Altaf Hussain said the mosque administration had been informed by police and other officials that the government would not allow night prayers and gatherings last Friday at the historic shrine. The administration of the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar is the largest in the region.

On the last Friday night of the holy month of Ramadan, it is customary for Muslims to offer their prayers in mosques and other places of worship.

Although the authorities did not explain the reasons for the closure of the mosque during the holiday, a police official, who did not want to be named, told Efe that they knew the celebration would provoke protests against India, for which they were temporarily closed. Holy place.

Kashmiris have been celebrating “Kashmir Day” for more than three decades, on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan, after an armed insurgency against India began in 1989 in the disputed area by Pakistan.

Reduced resistances

After learning of the authorities’ decision, small protests against the ban erupted in several places in the region, but they quietly disbanded and, in a short time, witnesses who demanded anonymity told Efe.

In some of them, protesters chanted slogans against Israel and in support of Palestine, as this past Friday is also observed by the Muslim community as Solidarity Day with the Palestinian people.

Mirwais Omar Farooq, the separatist leader and chief priest of Kashmir, issued a statement today calling the closure of the mosque “atrocious” and criticizing the move as “against the fundamental right to worship.”

The cleric has been under house arrest since August 5, 2019, a day before the Indian government regained the special status of Kashmir, the country’s largest Muslim majority.

According to human rights activists, the protests have subsided due to the government’s crackdown, which has included the arrests of thousands of politicians, activists and civilians.

The unilateral 2019 decision split the region, which is directly controlled by New Delhi, into two territories, justified by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a way to bring prosperity to the region dominated by corruption and separatism.

Pakistan has disputed territorial sovereignty with India since the secession of the Indian subcontinent from independence from the British Empire in 1947, and has waged two wars and several minor conflicts over it.

