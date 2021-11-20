Indian International Film Festival kicks off in Goa

The event will feature All India Radio with famous Bollywood artists Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.

“The King of the World”, directed by Spanish filmmaker, photographer and writer Carlos Saura, will be the opening film of the event.

Meanwhile, “The Power of the Dog” by Jane Campion, winner of the Best Director award at the Venice Film Festival, will be in the middle of the festival.

An international panel of judges, led by Iranian director and screenwriter Rakshan Panidemat, will handle the international competition.

The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to renowned filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Istwan Chabo.

These two great personalities of international cinema will almost certainly appear in the beginning.

The festival comes after a dark year marked by the Kovit-19 epidemic, and the organizing committee announced that it will pay tribute to the lost lives of the cinema world.

Recently deceased actor Puneet Rajkumar is honored along with other famous artists like Dilip Kumar and poet and filmmaker Buddhadev Dasgupta.

Also, this year the brightest and youngest personalities of Indian cinema will take part in the “75 Creative Minds Tomorrow” competition and up to 55 films from around the world will be screened in the World Panorama category.

