Indian index opens on 28th February

No change in login Nifty 50It begins with a variation on Tuesday, February 28 0.06%Until then 17,403.25 points, after the initial session begins. Regarding the variations of this day with respect to past dates, The Nifty 50 In the last seven days, market prices have been trending downwards.

A stock index It is an indicator that measures how the value of a particular asset is developing.It uses data from different companies or segments of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by stock markets of various countries Each of them can be combined with a signature with specific characteristics In addition, some indices consider only a few stocks to determine their value, such as belonging to the same market capitalization or the same type of industry, or there are others that consider hundreds of stocks.

Stock indices serve An indicator of confidence in the stock market, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the performance of equity investments and shares of a company. In general, if investors are less confident, equity costs will fall.

They also work to scale Performance of an asset manager and allow investors to make trade-offs between return and risk; Measuring financial asset prospects or building portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used at the end of the 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dow. To carefully see how the companies’ stocks moved up or down together, he created two indexes: 20 of the most important railroad companies (as they were the most important industry at the time), as well as stocks of 12 other types of businesses.

Each stock index has its own way of measuring, but the key factor is the market capitalization of each company that integrates it. It is obtained by multiplying the daily value of the security in the relevant stock market by the total number of shares in circulation in the market.

Companies listed on stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. A suitable report should be declared every three to six months.

To study a stock index, it is necessary to observe its evolution over time. New indices always start with a fixed value based on security prices on their start date, but not everyone follows this pattern. So it can be confusing.

between Major US stock indices The Dow Jones Industrial Average, better known as Dow Jones, which is made up of 30 companies. Also, the S&P 500, which includes the 500 largest companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, the Nasdaq 100It is associated with 100 largest non-financial corporations.

On the other hand, very important codes Europe is Eurostax 50, which includes the 50 largest companies in the euro area. On the other hand, the DAX 30, the main German index of the best-performing companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE 100 From the London Stock Exchange; He ACC 40 From the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35From the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In Asian continentMajor stock indices Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange consists of 225 major companies. There is more SSE Composite Index, is considered the most solid in China, made up of the most important companies on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Same role played Hang Cheung Index in Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

talking about Latin American regionYou have CBIIt contains 35 most consolidated companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).. At least a third of them are owned by boss Carlos Slim.

The other is Bovespa, made up of the 50 most important companies on the São Paulo Stock Exchange; He Marvel From Argentina; He IPSA From Chile; He MSCI COLCAP From Colombia; He IBC De Caracas is made up of 6 companies from Venezuela.

Also, there are other categories such as global stock market indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 of the most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; He MSCI Emerging Markets, made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100Made up of the 100 most powerful multinational corporations on the entire planet.